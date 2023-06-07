Las Vegas holds off Connecticut 90-84 in rematch of last year’s WNBA finals
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A’Ja Wilson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces remained undefeated, holding off Connecticut 90-84 in a rematch of the teams who played in last year’s WNBA Finals.
Jackie Young added 22 points for Vegas (7-0), which led by as many as 19 points and withstood a furious fourth quarter comeback by Connecticut (6-2). Kelsey Plum had 17 points and Chelsea Gray added 14 points.
Rebecca Allen scored 22 points for the Sun, hitting five of her six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Alyssa Thomas had her seventh double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the Eastern Conference leaders, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Brionna Jones added 15 points.
The Aces jumped out to an early 11-4 lead, led 25-14 after a quarter and never trailed.
A steal and a layup by Candace Parker pushed the lead to 19 at 46-27. Vegas led 48-31 at the half and 70-53 after three quarters.
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
PGA Tour commissioner has 'heated' meeting with players after LIV Golf merger
LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger reignites not-so-clean debate over sportswashing
Game 3 awaits in the NBA Finals, with Heat loose and Nuggets facing adversity
It was 74-56 before Allen led the Sun on a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to just three points.
But a driving layup and free throw from Young pushed the lead back to 84-77 with 1:15 to go and the Aces held on.
The Sun shot just 31% in the first half and made just two of their 14 attempts from 3-point range. They finished 10 of 26 from behind the arc and shooting 41% from the floor.
This was the first meeting of the two teams since the Aces beat the Sun in this arena 78-71 in Game 4 of the Finals last September to win the WNBA title.
The teams have a day off Wednesday before meeting again on the same floor Thursday night.
___
AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports