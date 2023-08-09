Aces ease by Wings 104-84 behind A’ja Wilson’s 28 points and 14 rebounds
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) works for a shot attempt against Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives against Dallas Wings’ Crystal Dangerfield during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) has the ball stripped away by Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) as Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots after getting past Dallas Wings defenders Teaira McCowan (7) and Crystal Dangerfield (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball out to a temmate as Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) works against defensive pressure by Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell (1) for a shot attempt in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) breaks to the basket for a shot as Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) defends in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) gets through Las Vegas Aces’ Cayla George (13) and Kierstan Bell (1) for a shot attempt in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings Teaira McCowan, center, grabs a rebound next to Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) as Wings’ Natasha Howard (6) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) works for a shot attempt against Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) works for a shot attempt against Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives against Dallas Wings’ Crystal Dangerfield during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives against Dallas Wings’ Crystal Dangerfield during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) has the ball stripped away by Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) as Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) has the ball stripped away by Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) as Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots after getting past Dallas Wings defenders Teaira McCowan (7) and Crystal Dangerfield (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots after getting past Dallas Wings defenders Teaira McCowan (7) and Crystal Dangerfield (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball out to a temmate as Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball out to a temmate as Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) works against defensive pressure by Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell (1) for a shot attempt in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) works against defensive pressure by Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell (1) for a shot attempt in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) breaks to the basket for a shot as Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) defends in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) breaks to the basket for a shot as Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) defends in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) gets through Las Vegas Aces’ Cayla George (13) and Kierstan Bell (1) for a shot attempt in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) gets through Las Vegas Aces’ Cayla George (13) and Kierstan Bell (1) for a shot attempt in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings Teaira McCowan, center, grabs a rebound next to Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) as Wings’ Natasha Howard (6) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings Teaira McCowan, center, grabs a rebound next to Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) as Wings’ Natasha Howard (6) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces eased past the Dallas Wings 104-84 on Tuesday night.
Las Vegas responded to its lowest-scoring game of the season — a 99-61 loss to New York on Sunday — with a 54-point first half. The Aces scored the opening 16 points of the game and led 54-26 at halftime behind double-digit scoring from Jackie Young (12), Chelsea Gray (13) and Plum (15). Wilson, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, also had nine points and 10 rebounds in the half.
The Aces shot 51% from the field in the first half, including 11 of 17 from 3-point range. Las Vegas finished 16 of 32 behind the arc with four apiece from Plum, Young and Gray.
Young had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Gray scored 16 points for Las Vegas (25-3). The Aces outrebounded Dallas 45-30.
Satou Sabally led Dallas (15-14) with 21 points. Kalani Brown added 16 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 on 5-of-16 shooting. Natasha Howard scored nine of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports