Finnish duo win Acropolis Rally, cement World Championship lead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Finnish crew of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen won the Acropolis Rally in Greece, cementing their lead at the top of the World Rally Championship (WRC) standings.

Rovanpera and Halttunen, winners of the 2021 Acropolis, won eight of the 15 stages, including four straight, 9th to 12th, but still had to come from behind and take advantage of the misfortune of leaders Thierry Neuville and Sebastien Ogier, who retired in the 9th and 12th stage, respectively.

Rovanpera and Halttunen, driving a Toyota GR Yaris, were 1 minute and 31.7 seconds ahead of stablemates Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin of the United Kingdom, and a further 4.2 seconds ahead of Spain’s Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera, who drove a Hyundai i20.

Conditions on the already notoriously difficult gravel stages were further complicated by heavy rains earlier in the week, piling on the mud and creating deep holes, one of which nearly caused Rovanpera’s car to roll over on stage 3.

After 10 of the 13 rounds, Rovanpera and Halttunen lead the WRC standings with 200 points, ahead of Evans and Martin on 167, Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe of Belgium on 134 and Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia on 119. Toyota Gazoo Racing is leading the manufacturers’ championship on 430 point, ahead of Hyundai Shell Mobis on 339.

Rally Chile is next, from Sep. 28 – Oct. 1.

