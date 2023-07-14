Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes

An advertisement for streaming service Paramount+ appears above striking writers and actors at rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services.

Late-night talk shows and many television productions were put on long-term hiatus due to the writers strike, and now movie tentpoles, some in mid-production, are shutting down too. They include Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel, with Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, and Marvel and Disney’s “Deadpool 3,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Although there may not be an immediate effect on movie releases in coming months, with many films having already completed principal photography, those coming next year are another story.

Here’s a selected look at shows and films in suspension.

MOVIES IN PRODUCTION THAT HAVE SHUT DOWN DURING ACTORS STRIKE

“Deadpool 3” - Disney/Marvel (May 3, 2024)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part II” - Paramount (June 28, 2024)

“Gladiator 2" - Paramount (Nov. 24, 2024)

“Lilo & Stitch” - Disney (TBD)

“Venom 3” - Sony (TBD)

Untitled Brad Pitt F1 Film - Apple (TBD)

SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DURING WRITERS STRIKE

“Stranger Things” — Netflix

“Cobra Kai” — Netflix

“Big Mouth” — Netflix

“American Horror Story” — FX

“Yellowjackets” — Showtime

“Billions” — Showtime

“The Chi” — Showtime

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — HBO

“Hacks” — Max

“Penguin” — Max

“Duster” — Max

“1923” — Paramount+

“Severance” — Apple TV+

“Metropolis” — Apple TV+

“Daredevil: Born Again” — Disney+

“FBI: Most Wanted” — CBS

“Abbott Elementary” — ABC

“Family Guy” — Fox

“American Dad” — Fox

SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DURING WRITERS STRIKE

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — ABC

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — CBS

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — NBC

“Late Night With Seth Myers” — NBC

“Saturday Night Live” — NBC

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — HBO

For more on the Hollywood strikes, visit https://apnews.com/hub/hollywood-strikes/