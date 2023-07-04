A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
Sports

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is first to hit 20 homers, steal 40 bases and drive in 50 before break

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. bounces the ball on his bat during batting practice before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
1 of 4 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. bounces the ball on his bat during batting practice before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is safe at second base under a tag by Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, for a steal in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
2 of 4 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is safe at second base under a tag by Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, for a steal in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) and Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrate after they defeated the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
3 of 4 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) and Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrate after they defeated the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) and Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrate after they defeated the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
4 of 4 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna (20) and Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrate after they defeated the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TOM WITHERS
 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nobody has had a first half of the season like Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta’s four-time All-Star outfielder made history Monday night by becoming the first player to reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

“Special player,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Atlanta extended its winning streak to nine straight and moved 30 games over .500 by beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-2.

Other news
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II looks at tablet in the dugout during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Braves place Harris on injured list with lower back strain
ATLANTA (AP) — Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has been placed on the injured list with a lower back strain.

The 25-year-old Acuña is also just the third player to hit 20 homers and steal 40 bases in the first 84 games, joining Rickey Henderson (1990) and Eric Davis (1986).

Before the game, Acuña was named NL Player of the Month for June, the second time he’s won the award this season.

In the third inning, Acuña extended his hitting streak to 14 games before swiping his 40th base, the most he’s had in a season. He stole 37 in 2019.

Acuña appeared to injure his right shoulder while making a headfirst slide. He stayed on the ground for a few moments before being helped to his feet and checked by a Braves trainer. Acuña stayed in the game and scored moments later on a single.

Snitker said Acuña was “stung a little bit” but felt fine.

There doesn’t seem to be anything the speedy Acuña can’t do.

“You go out and get a drink or go to the bathroom you might miss something you’ve never seen before,” Snitker said. “I’m just glad to have him on our team and be able to watch him every say.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports