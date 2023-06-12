June 12, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|507.0
|514.5
|498.0
|510.0
|Sep
|518.0
|527.0
|514.0
|523.0
|+1.0
|Nov
|526.5
|541.0
|526.5
|540.0
|+3.0
|Est. sales 842.
|Fri.'s sales 868
|Fri.'s open int 7,415
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|Fri.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.447
|94.450
|94.410
|94.420
|—
|27
|Est. sales 10,117.
|Fri.'s sales 5,183
|Fri.'s open int 522,310