U.S. poet laureate to speak at Rhodes College in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón is scheduled to read from her writings later this month at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, the school said.

Limón will read her poetry and sign books at the college on Feb. 23 as part of the Jack D. Farris Visiting Writers Series, Rhodes said in a statement Monday.

Limón was named the 24th U.S. poet laureate in July . Her acclaimed collection “Bright Dead Things” sold more than 40,000 copies, and she has published six books of poetry, most recently “The Hurting Kind.” She also has hosted the podcast “The Slowdown.”

Limón also will speak to students in an advanced poetry writing course taught by Caki Wilkinson, associate professor of English and director of creative writing.

The writing series is named for novelist, poet and playwright Jack D. Farris, who taught English at Rhodes from 1961 to 1984, the school said.

Rhodes is a liberal arts college with enrollment of about 2,000 students.