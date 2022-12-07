BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

Record Pvs 1. Andover 5-1-0 2 2. Gentry Academy 5-1-0 1 3. Minnetonka 6-1-0 3 4. Edina 5-1-0 4 5. Maple Grove 6-0-0 5 6. Hill-Murray 4-1-0 6 7. Holy Family Catholic 4-1-0 7 8. Centennial8Spring Lake Park 6-1-0 8 9. Stillwater 5-2-0 9 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's 4-1-0 11 11. Moorhead 4-2-0 12 12. Rogers 3-1-0 10 13. Blake 5-4-0 13 14. Bemidji 7-1-0 16 15. Apple Valley 4-1-0 14 16. Grand Rapids1Greenway 5-3-0 19 17. Northfield 4-3-0 18 18. Roseau 4-3-0 20 19. Wayzata 2-4-0 17 20. Woodbury 6-2-0 15

Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Lakeville North, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, Brainerd/Little Falls, Alexandria, Roseville/Mahtomedi, Lakeville South.

Class A

Record Pvs 1. Warroad 8-1-0 1 2. Proctor2Hermantown 3-2-0 2 3. Academy of Holy Angels 6-0-0 3 4. Orono 6-1-1 4 5. South St. Paul 5-2-0 5 6. Dodge County 6-0-0 6 7. Crookston 6-1-1 7 8. Luverne 7-0-0 12 9. Simley 5-3-1 9 10. Delano1Rockford 4-2-0 8 11. Fergus Falls 6-3-0 13 12. Duluth Marshall 2-4-0 10 13. Moose Lake Area 7-1-0 16 14. Mound Westonka1SWC 4-3-0 11 15. Mankato East1Loyola 4-2-0 14 16. River Lakes 3-2-0 17 17. Breck 3-4-0 15 18. Albert Lea 6-3-0 19 19. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato 3-4-0 18 20. Hibbing2Chisholm 4-3-0 NR

Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Chisago Lakes Area, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Minneapolis.