    BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

    By The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

    The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

    Class AA

    Record Pvs 1. Andover 5-1-0 2
    2. Gentry Academy 5-1-0 1
    3. Minnetonka 6-1-0 3
    4. Edina 5-1-0 4
    5. Maple Grove 6-0-0 5
    6. Hill-Murray 4-1-0 6
    7. Holy Family Catholic 4-1-0 7
    8. Centennial8Spring Lake Park 6-1-0 8
    9. Stillwater 5-2-0 9
    10. Benilde-St. Margaret's 4-1-0 11
    11. Moorhead 4-2-0 12
    12. Rogers 3-1-0 10
    13. Blake 5-4-0 13
    14. Bemidji 7-1-0 16
    15. Apple Valley 4-1-0 14
    16. Grand Rapids1Greenway 5-3-0 19
    17. Northfield 4-3-0 18
    18. Roseau 4-3-0 20
    19. Wayzata 2-4-0 17
    20. Woodbury 6-2-0 15

    Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Lakeville North, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, Brainerd/Little Falls, Alexandria, Roseville/Mahtomedi, Lakeville South.

    Class A

    Record Pvs 1. Warroad 8-1-0 1
    2. Proctor2Hermantown 3-2-0 2
    3. Academy of Holy Angels 6-0-0 3
    4. Orono 6-1-1 4
    5. South St. Paul 5-2-0 5
    6. Dodge County 6-0-0 6
    7. Crookston 6-1-1 7
    8. Luverne 7-0-0 12
    9. Simley 5-3-1 9
    10. Delano1Rockford 4-2-0 8
    11. Fergus Falls 6-3-0 13
    12. Duluth Marshall 2-4-0 10
    13. Moose Lake Area 7-1-0 16
    14. Mound Westonka1SWC 4-3-0 11
    15. Mankato East1Loyola 4-2-0 14
    16. River Lakes 3-2-0 17
    17. Breck 3-4-0 15
    18. Albert Lea 6-3-0 19
    19. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato 3-4-0 18
    20. Hibbing2Chisholm 4-3-0 NR

    Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Chisago Lakes Area, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Minneapolis.

