BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll
The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:
|Record
|Pvs
|1.
|Andover
|5-1-0
|2
|2. Gentry Academy
|5-1-0
|1
|3. Minnetonka
|6-1-0
|3
|4. Edina
|5-1-0
|4
|5. Maple Grove
|6-0-0
|5
|6. Hill-Murray
|4-1-0
|6
|7. Holy Family Catholic
|4-1-0
|7
|8. Centennial8Spring Lake Park
|6-1-0
|8
|9. Stillwater
|5-2-0
|9
|10. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|4-1-0
|11
|11. Moorhead
|4-2-0
|12
|12. Rogers
|3-1-0
|10
|13. Blake
|5-4-0
|13
|14. Bemidji
|7-1-0
|16
|15. Apple Valley
|4-1-0
|14
|16. Grand Rapids1Greenway
|5-3-0
|19
|17. Northfield
|4-3-0
|18
|18. Roseau
|4-3-0
|20
|19. Wayzata
|2-4-0
|17
|20. Woodbury
|6-2-0
|15
Others Receiving Votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Lakeville North, Cretin-Derham Hall, Elk River/Zimmerman, Rosemount, Brainerd/Little Falls, Alexandria, Roseville/Mahtomedi, Lakeville South.
|Record
|Pvs
|1.
|Warroad
|8-1-0
|1
|2. Proctor2Hermantown
|3-2-0
|2
|3. Academy of Holy Angels
|6-0-0
|3
|4. Orono
|6-1-1
|4
|5. South St. Paul
|5-2-0
|5
|6. Dodge County
|6-0-0
|6
|7. Crookston
|6-1-1
|7
|8. Luverne
|7-0-0
|12
|9. Simley
|5-3-1
|9
|10. Delano1Rockford
|4-2-0
|8
|11. Fergus Falls
|6-3-0
|13
|12. Duluth Marshall
|2-4-0
|10
|13. Moose Lake Area
|7-1-0
|16
|14. Mound Westonka1SWC
|4-3-0
|11
|15. Mankato East1Loyola
|4-2-0
|14
|16. River Lakes
|3-2-0
|17
|17. Breck
|3-4-0
|15
|18. Albert Lea
|6-3-0
|19
|19. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato
|3-4-0
|18
|20. Hibbing2Chisholm
|4-3-0
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: St. Paul Blades, Chisago Lakes Area, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Willmar, New Ulm, Minneapolis.