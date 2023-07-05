(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Politics

Rep. Adam Schiff, censured by GOP-led House, raises $8.1 million for his California Senate race

FILE - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Schiff's censure by the Republican-led House last month appears to have come with a heavy price in this case, one he's thrilled about. The California Democrat announced Wednesday, July 5, 2023, that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $8.1 million between April and June, with donations averaging $34 from 144,000 donors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File)

FILE - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Schiff’s censure by the Republican-led House last month appears to have come with a heavy price in this case, one he’s thrilled about. The California Democrat announced Wednesday, July 5, 2023, that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $8.1 million between April and June, with donations averaging $34 from 144,000 donors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff’s Senate campaign said Wednesday that the California Democrat had raised $8.1 million over the past three months, a period that includes his recent censure by the Republican-led House.

His team said that was a record for a Senate campaign for the April-through-June quarter of a year in which an election is not taking place. The 2024 race is to fill the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Schiff rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial and has long been recognized as a prolific small-dollar fundraiser. His donations averaged $34 from 144,000 donors across the country, and 98% of the contributions were $200 or less, coming from every state and every county in California, according to the campaign.

Other news
FILE – President Joe Biden sits with California Gov. Gavin Newsom while they listen to speakers at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California, on Monday, June 19, 2023. Newsom has pursued an aggressive climate policy as governor, including committing to spend tens of billions of dollars over the next few years on environmental projects and programs. But his proposals have been met with criticism by some environmental groups, who say they don't do enough to protect the state's threatened species and fragile ecosystems. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s climate agenda highlights tensions with environmental groups
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmental groups are clashing over some climate policies. Newsom considers himself a part of the environmental movement.
The Los Angeles Superior Court, County of Los Angeles, Eastlake Juvenile Court building complex is seen on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. California has moved responsibility for youth prisons to the county level, the final step toward local control in a yearslong reform effort aimed at keeping young offenders closer to home and prioritizing rehabilitation over punishment. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Hope and uncertainty linger as California turns the page on state-run youth prisons
California has moved responsibility for youth prisons to the county level, the final step toward local control in a yearslong reform effort aimed at keeping young offenders closer to home and prioritizing rehabilitation over punishment.
Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, is sworn-in as the 71st Speaker of the California Assembly by California Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero, right, the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. Accompanying Rivas is his wife, Christen, center, and daughter Melina,7, third from left. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
New California Assembly speaker pledges to tackle the state’s biggest issues
Assemblymember Robert Rivas has been sworn in as the next speaker of California’s state Assembly. He pledged at the ceremony Friday to tackle California’s housing and homelessness crises, improve public services and address climate change.
Sows move around freely inside a large breeding area on farm run by Jared Schilling Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Walsh, Ill. Schilling has made his farm compliant with a California law, taking effect on July 1, that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages that restrict their movement. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
California bacon law takes effect but pork from farms using cages will still be on shelves
A California law approved by voters in 2018 that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages will technically take effect Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how much of the three-month total came after or around the censure vote on June 21.

Schiff, first elected to Congress in 2000, represents parts of Hollywood and suburbs north of Los Angeles. He has been a frequent target of conservatives — Trump in particular — since the then-GOP-led House Intelligence Committee he served on started investigating Trump’s ties to Russia in the 2016 election.

Schiff was censured on a party-line vote for comments he made during the investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia. In and around the time of the censure vote, Schiff was a frequent presence in headlines and on TV. He made online fundraising pitches, including on the day of the vote when he urged supporters to “become a founding donor” of his Senate campaign.

He frequently used Trump as a foil, and in an online video, Schiff blamed Trump for helping engineer his censure. “We’ve already known that the GOP is completely unhinged and beholden to Donald Trump. Join me in fighting back,” Schiff wrote in one online appeal.

Overall, Schiff has nearly $30 million cash on hand for the 2024 race to fill the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, his campaign said. The large field of Democratic candidates includes two House colleagues, Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Schiff’s figures have not yet been documented with the federal agency that oversees election fundraising. Those do not have to be submitted by campaigns until mid-July.

At the end of March, he led the Senate field in fundraising by a wide margin with nearly $25 million in the bank.