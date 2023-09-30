Alzolay returns from injured list as slumping Cubs seek bullpen boost for final weekend

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adbert Alzolay returned from the the injured list Friday in hopes of providing a boost for the struggling Chicago Cubs bullpen during their playoff push.

Alzolay has been one of the Cubs’ top relievers, but he hasn’t pitched since Sept. 9 due to a forearm strain. The Cubs made room for him by optioning pitcher Keegan Thompson to their spring facility in Arizona.

The Cubs have done a poor job of protecting leads without him. They have fallen out of playoff position by losing five games this month that they had led in the eighth inning or later. They blew a 6-0 lead on Tuesday and squandered ninth-inning and 10th-inning advantages Wednesday while getting swept in Atlanta this week.

“We’ve missed him when he’s out,” Cubs manager David Ross said before Friday’s game at Milwaukee. “He’s been a big part of our success, so having him back helps us kind of shorten the game hopefully, which we haven’t been able to do a lot lately. When we get one of our better arms back, it’s extremely exciting.”

Alzolay is 2-5 with a 2.71 ERA and 22 saves in 57 appearances.

