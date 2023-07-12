Indiana authorities investigate deaths of 3 patients within a week at addiction treatment center

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO and Ukraine
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Christopher Eubanks of the US gestures to the crowd after losing to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Indiana authorities investigate deaths of 3 patients within a week at addiction treatment center

 
Share

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — The deaths of three patients within a week at a northern Indiana addiction treatment center are being investigated by local authorities, who are also looking into a suspected overdose involving a fourth patient.

The St. Joseph County Police Department said Tuesday it was working with the county coroner’s office to investigate the deaths and the suspected overdose at Praxis Landmark Recovery, an all-male drug and alcohol rehabilitation center located near Mishawaka, a city that is adjacent to South Bend.

The first death was discovered July 3 at the treatment center, where police and first responders called to the scene about a dead patient found the body of Seth M. Jones, 19, of Montpelier, Indiana.

Other news
Sharday Miller, walks away holding extra bandages she received after having her skin treated at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Animal sedative xylazine in fentanyl is causing wounds and scrambling efforts to stop overdoses
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis. It’s called xylazine (pronounced ZY'-lah-zeen).
FILE - This May 10, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of fentanyl test strips in New York. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has made gains in battling the drug epidemic. The governor pointed to efforts in “breaking down the stigma” to reach out for treatment. His comments came Thursday, June 15, 2023 while he released statistics showing overdose fatalities declined but remain high. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Kentucky governor points to advances in fight against drug addiction
Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has made gains in battling the drug epidemic. The governor pointed to efforts in “breaking down the stigma” to reach out for treatment.
FILE - A nurse holds tabs of buprenorphine, a drug which controls heroin and opioid cravings, as he prepares to administer the drug in Greenfield, Mass, on July 23, 2018. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, finds only 1 in 4 residential treatment centers for teens offers a gold standard medicine for opioid addiction. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Few rehab centers for addicted teens offer recommended medicine, US study finds
A new study finds only 1 in 4 residential treatment centers for U.S. teens offers a recommended treatment medicine for opioid addiction.
Fentanyl test strips sit atop magazines in the waiting area of Urban Kutz Barbershop in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 11, 2023. Owner Waverly Willis sets them out in his businesses, hoping to protect people in his community from overdosing on drugs they're unaware contain the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl. A growing number of states are legalizing the test strips, which are often labeled as illegal drug paraphernalia, in an effort to prevent overdose deaths. (Waverly Willis via AP)
Lifesaving fentanyl test strips still illegal in some states under ‘70s-era war on drugs law
A growing number of states are decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, seeking to protect people who use drugs from unwitting exposure to the highly potent synthetic opioid ravaging the U.S. with overdose deaths.

The next day, police and first responders were called again to the center about a second death and found the body of William Breda, 46, of Griffith, Indiana. Police said Breda and Jones’ bodies were found in rooms across the hall from each other.

Within six hours of the July 4 call, police and first responders were summoned again to the treatment center, this time for a possible overdose of a 22-year-old man. That man was revived after being administered three doses of Narcan and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

“All three of these cases are suspected of involving some type of drug overdose; however, aspects of the incidents are suspicious, and no conclusions or determinations have been made at this time,” police said in a news release.

The third patient death occurred Sunday, when first responders and fire personnel called about a smoke alarm found the body of a 28-year-old man at the treatment center. Police said “initial indications are that the male committed suicide,” but toxicology results and final autopsy findings are pending.

Police have requested security video and records from Landmark Recovery, but they had not received those from the company as of Wednesday, said Troy Warner, public information officer for the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Officials began investigating the deaths and suspected overdose because of both the narrow timeframe those incidents occurred in, and “the lack of information and cooperation that we received on scene,” he said.

“Both of those factors contributed to us wanting to take a closer look at the incidents,” Warner said.

Landmark Recovery, a Franklin, Tennessee-based company with treatment centers in several states, said in a statement that it was saddened by the three patients’ deaths, was “working closely” with authorities, and was also conducting an internal investigation “into these events.”

“Addiction is a devastating disease that impacts every socioeconomic level and because of that, we have made it our mission to not only serve those with commercial health insurance, but to provide high quality care for those with Medicaid, a population that has very few choices or support options for addiction recovery,” Landmark Recovery added in a statement sent Monday night.

Jessica Goble, a spokeswoman for Landmark Recovery, said Wednesday that she was checking on the status of the request for the video and records sought by Indiana investigators.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said in a statement that it “is deeply saddened to hear of the lives lost” at the treatment center, WSBT-TV reported.

The agency said its Division of Mental Health and Addiction “is responsible for certifying entities that provide mental health and addiction services for individuals with behavioral health needs.” The agency said the Division of Mental Health and Addiction “will review all reports received from Landmark and consider next steps.”