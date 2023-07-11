FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Sports

Adley Rutschman adds new wrinkle to Home Run Derby as switch hitter

American League's Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, hits in the first round during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
American League’s Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, hits in the first round during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

American League's Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, is introduced at the start of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
American League’s Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, is introduced at the start of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

American League's Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, and Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, greet each other at the start of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
American League’s Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox, and Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, greet each other at the start of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

American League's Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, is introduced at the start of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
American League’s Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, is introduced at the start of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Adley Rutschman added a new wrinkle to the Home Run Derby, even if it didn’t result in a victory.

Rutschman displayed his power from both sides of the plate as a switch hitter, swatting a combined 27 homers in his first-round matchup on Monday night.

Rutschman had the crowd roaring during the initial 3-minute round, hitting 21 homers left-handed. Rutschman’s longest homer left-handed was a 445-foot shot that reached the third level of right field at T-Mobile Park.

For the bonus round, Rutschman flipped around and hit right-handed. Rutschman hit six out to left field in the 30-second round and walked off to a standing ovation.

Ultimately, it was a losing effort as White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. hit 28 homers to advance in the event.

From Portland, Oregon, Rutschman grew up attending Mariners games and had his dad Randy Rutschman as his pitcher for the event.

In his two seasons in the majors, Rutschman has hit a total of 25 homers.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports