Part-owner of Phoenix adult care home gets 21 years for fatally beating a patient in 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — A part-owner of a Phoenix-based adult care home has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for the beating death of a patient in 2020, authorities announced Thursday.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said 55-year-old Valer Catuna received the maximum allowable sentence for the offense.

State prosecutors said Catuna originally was charged by a grand jury with second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse in the death of William Griswold, but ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May.

Griswold, 53, was a patient at the Artemis Adult Care Home from December 2019 until his death on Oct. 21, 2020. According to prosecutors, Griswold was diagnosed with several physical and mental health issues, including a traumatic brain injury, after being struck by a car in 2017. He was completely dependent on Catuna and other employees at the home for his day-to-day needs and care.

Court documents state that a resident of the home witnessed Catuna get angry over Griswold’s request for a cigarette and saw Catuna push him onto a bed and repeatedly punch him with a closed fist.

Griswold suffered seven broken ribs and a ruptured spleen, plus internal bleeding.

Authorities said Catuna didn’t call emergency medical services for nine hours and Griswold died from his injuries sometime that evening.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced last month the formation of a new Elder Affairs Unit to combat fraud and abuse against the state’s vulnerable adults.