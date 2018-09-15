International League Playoffs

All Times EDT
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Durham 3, Toledo 1
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Toledo 10, Durham 3
Thursday, Sept. 6: Durham 6, Toledo 5
Friday, Sept. 7: Durham 4, Toledo 2
Saturday, Sept. 8: Durham 3, Toledo 2
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Thursday, Sept. 6: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Friday, Sept. 7: Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2, 13 innings
Saturday, Sept. 8: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7, Lehigh Valley 2
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Durham 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2
Tuesday, Sept. 11: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Durham 2
Wednesday, Sept. 12: Durham 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2
Thursday, Sept. 13: Durham 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 0
Friday, Sept. 14: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Durham 2
Saturday, Sept. 15: Durham 6, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2
AAA Championship
Tuesday, Sept. 18: Columbus, Ohio, 7:05 p.m.