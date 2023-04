BC-Stock News

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends Anheuser-Busch .611 from .407 CNH Industrial .3861 from .3072 Gladstone Capital .08 from .075 Gladstone Land .0460 from .0459 Procter & Gamble .9407 from .91330 Qualcomm .80 from .75 Tanger Factory Outlet .245 from .22 Targa Resources .50 from .35 STAG Industrial .123 from .1225 Reduced Dividends MV Oil Trust .3450 from .41 Special Dividends HealthStream .025 g- Canadian funds

