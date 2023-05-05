BC-Stock News

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends AGCO 29 from 24 Avery Dennison .81 from .75 Broadstone Net Lease .28 from .275 Capital Southwest .54 from .52 Chesapeake Utilities .59 from .535 Civista Bancshares .15 from .14 Comfort Systems USA .20 from .175 Community Healthcare Tr .45 from 4475 ConnectOne Bancorp .17 from .155 Delek Logistics Ptnrs 1.025 from 1.02 Delek US Holdings .23 from .22 Dorchester Minerals .9897 from .8843 Employers Holding .28 from .26 Enact Holdings .16 from .14 Energy Transfer .3075 from .305 Esquire Finl Hldgs .125 from 10 Ethan Allen .36 from .32 Expeditors Intl of Wash .69 from .67 FactSet Research Systems .98 from .89 Federated Hermes .28 from .27 First Bancshares .22 from .21 First Finl Bankshares .18 from .17 Griffon .125 from .10 HMN Financial .08 from .06 Main Street Capital .23 from .225 MSA Safety .47 from .46 NewMarket 2.25 from 2.10 Northern Oil & Gas .37 from .34 North Eur Oil Roy Tr 1.05 from 1.00 Parket Hannifin 1.48 from 1.33 Paychex .89 from .79 PCB Bancorp .18 from .15 PepsiCO 1.265 from 1.15 Pioneer Natural Rscs 1.25 from 1.10 Rand Capital .25 from .20 Ryerson Holding .18 from .17 Ryman Hospitality Prop 1.00 from .75 Simon Property Group 1.85 from 1.80 Simpson Manufacturing .27 from .26 Sonic Automotive Cl A .29 from .28 Summit Hotel Properties .06 from .04 Sunoco .842 from .8255 Sysco .50 from .49 UGI .375 from .36 Watts Water Tech .36 from .30 Weyco Group .25 from .24 WW Grainger 1.86 from 1.72 Reduced Dividends First Foundation .02 from .11 Special Dividends Cheniere Energy .255 Dorian LPG 1.00 Griffon 2.00 g- Canadian funds

