    BC-Stock News

    May 5, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

    Increased Dividends
    AGCO 29 from 24
    Avery Dennison .81 from .75
    Broadstone Net Lease .28 from .275
    Capital Southwest .54 from .52
    Chesapeake Utilities .59 from .535
    Civista Bancshares .15 from .14
    Comfort Systems USA .20 from .175
    Community Healthcare Tr .45 from 4475
    ConnectOne Bancorp .17 from .155
    Delek Logistics Ptnrs 1.025 from 1.02
    Delek US Holdings .23 from .22
    Dorchester Minerals .9897 from .8843
    Employers Holding .28 from .26
    Enact Holdings .16 from .14
    Energy Transfer .3075 from .305
    Esquire Finl Hldgs .125 from 10
    Ethan Allen .36 from .32
    Expeditors Intl of Wash .69 from .67
    FactSet Research Systems .98 from .89
    Federated Hermes .28 from .27
    First Bancshares .22 from .21
    First Finl Bankshares .18 from .17
    Griffon .125 from .10
    HMN Financial .08 from .06
    Main Street Capital .23 from .225
    MSA Safety .47 from .46
    NewMarket 2.25 from 2.10
    Northern Oil &amp; Gas .37 from .34
    North Eur Oil Roy Tr 1.05 from 1.00
    Parket Hannifin 1.48 from 1.33
    Paychex .89 from .79
    PCB Bancorp .18 from .15
    PepsiCO 1.265 from 1.15
    Pioneer Natural Rscs 1.25 from 1.10
    Rand Capital .25 from .20
    Ryerson Holding .18 from .17
    Ryman Hospitality Prop 1.00 from .75
    Simon Property Group 1.85 from 1.80
    Simpson Manufacturing .27 from .26
    Sonic Automotive Cl A .29 from .28
    Summit Hotel Properties .06 from .04
    Sunoco .842 from .8255
    Sysco .50 from .49
    UGI .375 from .36
    Watts Water Tech .36 from .30
    Weyco Group .25 from .24
    WW Grainger 1.86 from 1.72
    Reduced Dividends
    First Foundation .02 from .11
    Special Dividends
    Cheniere Energy .255
    Dorian LPG 1.00
    Griffon 2.00
    g- Canadian funds

    Other corporate news and listings:

    Stock Splits This Week
    Gran Tierra Energy 1 for 10 reverse split
    GeneDx Holdings Corp Cl A
    Medalist Diversified REIT 1 for 8 reverse split
    Mullen Automative 1 for 25 reverse split
    VanEck Semiconductor 2 for 1 split
    Acquisitions and Mergers
    Minimum value $350 million
    Maxar Technologies - Advent International (6.4B)
    Oak Street Health - CVS Pharmacy (10.6B)
    New Stock Listings
    NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
    ACELYRIN Inc
    Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 units
    Golden Star Acquisition Corp unit
    Insight Acquisition Corp Cl A with unit and warrant
    TMT Acquisition Corp and rights
    Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd
    Stocks Removed from Trading
    NYSE
    First Republic Bank
    NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
    Anthemis Digital Acquis I Corp with unit and warrant
    Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
    Corporate Name Changes
    360 DigiTech ADS to Qifu Technology ADS
