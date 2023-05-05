May 5, 2023 GMT
BC-Stock News
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:
|Increased Dividends
|AGCO 29 from 24
|Avery Dennison .81 from .75
|Broadstone Net Lease .28 from .275
|Capital Southwest .54 from .52
|Chesapeake Utilities .59 from .535
|Civista Bancshares .15 from .14
|Comfort Systems USA .20 from .175
|Community Healthcare Tr .45 from 4475
|ConnectOne Bancorp .17 from .155
|Delek Logistics Ptnrs 1.025 from 1.02
|Delek US Holdings .23 from .22
|Dorchester Minerals .9897 from .8843
|Employers Holding .28 from .26
|Enact Holdings .16 from .14
|Energy Transfer .3075 from .305
|Esquire Finl Hldgs .125 from 10
|Ethan Allen .36 from .32
|Expeditors Intl of Wash .69 from .67
|FactSet Research Systems .98 from .89
|Federated Hermes .28 from .27
|First Bancshares .22 from .21
|First Finl Bankshares .18 from .17
|Griffon .125 from .10
|HMN Financial .08 from .06
|Main Street Capital .23 from .225
|MSA Safety .47 from .46
|NewMarket 2.25 from 2.10
|Northern Oil & Gas .37 from .34
|North Eur Oil Roy Tr 1.05 from 1.00
|Parket Hannifin 1.48 from 1.33
|Paychex .89 from .79
|PCB Bancorp .18 from .15
|PepsiCO 1.265 from 1.15
|Pioneer Natural Rscs 1.25 from 1.10
|Rand Capital .25 from .20
|Ryerson Holding .18 from .17
|Ryman Hospitality Prop 1.00 from .75
|Simon Property Group 1.85 from 1.80
|Simpson Manufacturing .27 from .26
|Sonic Automotive Cl A .29 from .28
|Summit Hotel Properties .06 from .04
|Sunoco .842 from .8255
|Sysco .50 from .49
|UGI .375 from .36
|Watts Water Tech .36 from .30
|Weyco Group .25 from .24
|WW Grainger 1.86 from 1.72
|Reduced Dividends
|First Foundation .02 from .11
|Special Dividends
|Cheniere Energy .255
|Dorian LPG 1.00
|Griffon 2.00
|g- Canadian funds
Other corporate news and listings:
|Stock Splits This Week
|Gran Tierra Energy 1 for 10 reverse split
|GeneDx Holdings Corp Cl A
|Medalist Diversified REIT 1 for 8 reverse split
|Mullen Automative 1 for 25 reverse split
|VanEck Semiconductor 2 for 1 split
|Acquisitions and Mergers
|Minimum value $350 million
|Maxar Technologies - Advent International (6.4B)
|Oak Street Health - CVS Pharmacy (10.6B)
|New Stock Listings
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|ACELYRIN Inc
|Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 units
|Golden Star Acquisition Corp unit
|Insight Acquisition Corp Cl A
|with unit and warrant
|TMT Acquisition Corp and rights
|Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd
|Stocks Removed from Trading
|NYSE
|First Republic Bank
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Anthemis Digital Acquis I Corp with unit and warrant
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|Corporate Name Changes
|360 DigiTech ADS to Qifu Technology ADS