UEFA and Greece focus on soccer violence on day of Super Cup final outside Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, meets with the UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Athens, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in the wake of a deadly attack led by Croatian football supporters in the Greek capital. The meetings, to be joined by representatives from Greece’s four major clubs, were held hours before Greece hosts the annual UEFA Super Cup between Sevilla and Manchester City. in Athens, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is meeting with Greece’s prime minister on Wednesday as part of an effort to deal with organized violence in soccer in the wake of a deadly attack led by Croatian fans in Athens.

Ceferin has started talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were to be joined later by representatives from Greece’s four major clubs.

The meetings were held hours before the Super Cup match between Sevilla and Manchester City at Karaiskakis Stadium near Athens.

A 29-year-old AEK Athens fan, Michalis Katsouris, was stabbed and killed last week after scores of supporters of Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, many wearing masks and wielding wooden bats, staged an attack outside the Greek club’s stadium. More than a 100 people, mostly Croatian nationals, have been detained on charges of murder and membership of a criminal gang.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic accused Greek authorities of treating the arrested fans like “prisoners of war,” in remarks earlier this week that a Greek government official described as “unhelpful.”

UEFA called off a Champions League qualifier between AEK and Dinamo last week but rejected a request by the Greek club to suspend the Zagreb team.

Late Tuesday, AEK came from behind for a 2-1 win with a 90th-minute goal at Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb.

Costas Galanopoulos, who scored the late goal, held up a black armband after putting in the winner.

“We really wanted the win. We didn’t come here for a draw,” the 25-year-old Greek midfielder said. “I didn’t now how to celebrate the goal, and I didn’t want to provoke anyone — the fans or the team — but it was the least we could do as players and as a club.”

AEK will host Dinamo on Saturday.

