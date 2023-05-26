BC-Weekly percent leaders,

May 26, 2023 GMT
|NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
|shows the New York Stock Exchange
|stocks and warrants that have gone up
|the most and down the most in the
|past week based on percent of change.
Only securities with closing prices or
|previous closing prices
|of
|at least
|$2
|and at
|least
|1000
|shares
|traded
|are
|included.
|Net and
|precentage changes
|are the difference between
|last week's
|closing and this week's closing.
|UPS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1Greenhill
|14.50
|+7.72
|Up
|113.9
|2EmpStOP250
|7.07
|+2.11
|Up
|42.5
|3MediaAlph
|9.28
|+2.61
|Up
|39.1
|4CorEnInfpfA
|8.15
|+2.06
|Up
|33.8
|5AbercrFtch
|29.95
|+7.09
|Up
|31.0
|6ModineMfg
|27.43
|+6.19
|Up
|29.1
|7CI&TInc
|4.55
|+.98
|Up
|27.5
|8VertivHldg
|19.74
|+4.18
|Up
|26.9
|9OusterIncrs
|6.44
|+1.33
|Up
|26.0
|10Fabrinet
|118.96
|+23.52
|Up
|24.6
|11StemInc
|4.93
|+.97
|Up
|24.5
|12ZuoraInc
|10.37
|+1.99
|Up
|23.7
|13ButtrNtwrk
|2.32
|+.40
|Up
|20.8
|14ArcusBiosc
|22.03
|+3.76
|Up
|20.6
|15Coherent
|36.93
|+6.24
|Up
|20.3
|16GlbBusTrvl
|7.27
|+1.17
|Up
|19.2
|17LiveWireGrn
|8.30
|+1.31
|Up
|18.7
|18AristaNtwk
|170.35
|+26.44
|Up
|18.4
|19Coherentpf
|174.18
|+26.75
|Up
|18.1
|20MetroBkHld
|29.51
|+4.52
|Up
|18.1
|21TwilioInc
|60.10
|+8.89
|Up
|17.4
|22Similarweb
|6.16
|+.90
|Up
|17.1
|23PalantirTc
|13.65
|+1.94
|Up
|16.6
|24Wolfspeed
|51.20
|+7.17
|Up
|16.3
|25RexAmRescS
|34.96
|+4.84
|Up
|16.1
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1Genesco Inc
|19.19
|—10.89
|Off
|36.2
|2BrghtHlthrs
|11.77
|—4.95
|Off
|29.6
|3CtzInc
|1.74
|—
|.67
|Off
|27.8
|4VirginGalac
|3.38
|—
|.98
|Off
|22.5
|5ZIMIntgShip
|13.78
|—3.73
|Off
|21.3
|6BigLots
|6.25
|—1.63
|Off
|20.7
|7iHuman
|2.95
|—
|.69
|Off
|19.0
|8QuadGraph
|3.24
|—
|.75
|Off
|18.8
|9ChinaGreen
|2.63
|—.59
|Off
|18.3
|10LejuHldgs
|1.66
|—
|.37
|Off
|18.2
|11LumenTech
|1.97
|—
|.38
|Off
|16.2
|12ViaOpADR
|2.14
|—.40
|Off
|15.8
|13CompassA
|3.43
|—
|.64
|Off
|15.7
|14SuperGrp
|3.10
|—
|.57
|Off
|15.5
|15Dingdongn
|2.57
|—
|.47
|Off
|15.5
|16PagsegurDig
|10.44
|—1.90
|Off
|15.4
|17Snowflake
|150.01
|—26.81
|Off
|15.2
|18SoloBrandA
|4.32
|—.77
|Off
|15.1
|19Caleres
|18.30
|—3.21
|Off
|14.9
|20VictSecret
|21.65
|—3.79
|Off
|14.9
|21NewRelic
|72.34
|—12.53
|Off
|14.8
|22HippoHldgrs
|16.09
|—2.75
|Off
|14.6
|23SunlTech
|4.11
|—
|.66
|Off
|13.8
|24YirenDigital
|2.05
|—
|.33
|Off
|13.7
|25XinyuanRErs
|3.37
|—.54
|Off
|13.7
