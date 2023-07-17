FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
World News

UN says the Taliban have further increased restrictions on Afghan women and girls

FILE - Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. In a report issued on Monday, July 17, 2023, the U.N. says Taliban authorities have further increased restrictions on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan in recent months. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

FILE - Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. In a report issued on Monday, July 17, 2023, the U.N. says Taliban authorities have further increased restrictions on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan in recent months. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By RAHIM FAIEZ
 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban authorities have further increased restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan in recent months, including in education and employment, the U.N. said in a report on the human rights situation issued Monday.

Taliban’s Ministry of Public Health has announced that only males will be allowed to take exams to pursue specialized medical studies, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said in the report, which covers developments in May and June.

That follows a ban on female medical students taking graduation exams announced in February and a prohibition on women attending universities issued last December, the report said.

Other news
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Pakistan’s military chief warns Afghan Taliban against harboring militants as attacks spike
Pakistan’s military chief has warned the Afghan Taliban of an “effective response” by his forces if they fail to stop harboring militants who plot cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.
Friends and family watch as the body of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, is placed into a grave during a funeral service at the All Muslim Association of America cemetery on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Va. Ahmad Yar, an Afghan immigrant who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, was shot and killed on Monday, July 3, while working as a ride-share driver in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington
A former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military was killed in a shooting this past week in Washington has been laid to rest.
FILE- Beauticians put makeup on customers at Ms. Sadat's Beauty Salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 25, 2021. A spokesman at Afghanistan's Vice and Virtue Ministry said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Taliban are banning women's beauty salons. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
The Taliban are outlawing women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan
A spokesman at Afghanistan’s Vice and Virtue Ministry says the Taliban are banning women’s beauty salons.
FILE - Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi, File)
State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse, new US report finds
A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan.

The U.N. said it has recorded instances in which the Taliban have enforced previously announced limitations on women’s freedom of movement and employment.

In early May, two Afghan female staff of an international non-governmental organization were arrested by Taliban forces at an airport because they were traveling without a male companion, or mahram, the report said.

In June, a midwife was detained and interrogated for five hours by the Taliban’s intelligence service, which threatened her with death if she continued her work with an NGO. She resigned two days later as a result, the report said.

“Two other NGOs had their licenses suspended by the de facto Department of Economy because of the presence of female employees in their offices,” it said.

There have also been reports of physical violence against women, including an incident in which members of the Taliban’s vice and virtue department beat a woman with a stick and forced her to leave a public park, it said.

Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous period in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out.

They have barred women from most areas of public life and work and cracked down on media freedoms. They have banned girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade, and prohibited Afghan women from working at local and non-governmental organizations. The ban was extended to employees of the United Nations in April.

The measures have triggered a fierce international uproar, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed and worsening a humanitarian crisis.

Under the first Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, public corporal punishment and executions were carried out by officials against people convicted of crimes, often in sports stadiums.

In June, the Taliban carried out what is believed to be its second public execution since it returned to power. The first was last December, when a man convicted of murdering another man was executed with an assault rifle by the victim’s father in western Farah province before hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials.

The second was a man identified as Ajmal in the capital, Kabul, who was found guilty of murdering five people last year.

In May, the U.N, said 274 men, 58 women and two boys had been publicly flogged during the previous six months.