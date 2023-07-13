Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actors strike vote
Sports

Bangladesh captain Shakib insists his team remains focused on T20 series against Afghanistan

 
Share

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said team morale hasn’t been affected by the shock retirement of one-day skipper Tamim Iqbal, which was quickly changed into a six-week break, and an ODI series defeat to Afghanistan.

“A lot of things may look different from the outside but I don’t think we were ever unsettled in the dressing room,” Shakib said. “As players, we stay focused on where we can improve each day and how we can contribute to the team.”

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will play two Twenty20 games at Sylhet, starting Friday.

Other news
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on day one of the first cricket Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ashwin takes 5 wickets as India rolls the West Indies for 150, reaches 80-0 in 1st test
Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 33rd five-wicket haul in tests and a piece of history as India bowled out the West Indies for 150 on the first day of the first cricket test.
FILE - Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, April 29, 2023. George Bernard Shaw asserted “the English are not very spiritual people so they invented cricket to give them some idea of eternity.” That might explain why cricket has flourished to such an extent in Britain and some of its former colonies but never to the same degree in the United States. (AP Photo Bikas Das, File)
With its own Major League, cricket looks for a foothold in the United States
It’s cricket but with a relatively new spin. George Bernard Shaw asserted “the English are not very spiritual people so they invented cricket to give them some idea of eternity.”
England's Mark Wood plays a shot during the fourth day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
MCC world committee calls for fewer men’s ODI games under plans to protect test cricket
Extra funding to protect test cricket and the women’s game has been proposed by the MCC’s world committee.
Britain's Jonny Bairstow smiles during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
England keep faith in Bairstow for 4th Ashes test
England has moved early to show its faith in Jonny Bairstow by keeping the wicketkeeper for the fourth Ashes test next week at Old Trafford.

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam’s career-best 4-21 helped Bangladesh avoid being swept after beating Afghanistan by seven wickets in the final ODI in Chattogram. Afghanistan won the first two ODIs, including a record total of 331-9, for a 2-1 series win.

After the rain-hit first ODI, which Afghanistan won by 17 runs, Tamim announced his retirement. Ahead of the opener, he had said he was not 100% fit and would assess the situation during the series. That led to criticism from BCB president Nazmul Hassan who went as far as questioning his integrity toward the team. Tamim reversed his decision after meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and was given six weeks off to recuperate from a back injury.

Shakib urged his players to focus on their own strengths in the T20 series.

“We tend to get a little nervous or unable to perform well when we think too much about the conditions and too much about the opponent or any particular player. I think the less we do about that, the better for us,” he said. “From coach to me, the directive is that we should be ready for everything. The match might be curtailed as any time there might be rain. It can be 5 overs, 10 overs, 15 to 18 overs to 20 overs and we must be open for that.”

Bangladesh swept world champion England 3-0 in a T20 series earlier this year along with a 2-1 win over Ireland.

“The Afghanistan series will pose a different challenge. In T20 cricket, there is nothing like (a) big or small team. We won all matches against England but lost a game to Ireland,” Shakib said.

After winning the ODI series for the first time against Bangladesh, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan wants to take the momentum into the upcoming Asia Cup and next year’s T20 World Cup.

“It is preparation for us. I don’t think about the result, and I don’t put that pressure on the teams. For me, the most important thing is preparation and giving 100%,” Rashid said. “In recent times, the away team didn’t win here. But now the conditions are different.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports