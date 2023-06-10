Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing on memorial service in northeast Afghanistan

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing on memorial service in northeast Afghanistan

 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a memorial service in northeast Afghanistan that killed at least 13 people and wounded 30 others.

In a statement late Friday, the IS regional affiliate — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — said the attacker targeted the service near Nabawi Mosque in the city of Faizabad in Badakhshan province on Thursday.

The militant group’s statement gave higher casualty figures than those provided by the Taliban-run government, claiming that at least 20 senior Taliban officials died and 50 others were injured.

Other news
Taliban fighters enjoy lunch inside an adobe house that is used as a makeshift checkpoint in Wardak province, Afghanistan, Thursday June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, more than 1,000 civilians were killed in attacks, UN says
The United Nations says it has documented a significant level of civilian casualties from attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.
FILE - Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 28, 2023. The supreme leader of the Taliban released a message Sunday, June 25, claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls' education is severely curtailed.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
Taliban leader claims women are provided with a ‘comfortable and prosperous life’ in Afghanistan
The supreme leader of the Taliban has released a message claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s life in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls’ education is severely curtailed.
Men play volleyball in Wardak province, Afghanistan, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition `nearly impossible’
The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan is warning the country’s Taliban rulers that international recognition as the country’s legitimate government will remain “nearly impossible” unless they lift severe restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.
Taliban fighters gather in the late afternoon near Sakhi Shah-e Mardan Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Taliban carry out 2nd known public execution since seizing power in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have carried out what is believed to be the second confirmed public execution since the religious group took power in 2021.

The memorial service was being held for Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan killed in a car bombing on Tuesday in Faizabad. That attack, which killed the deputy governor’s driver and wounded 10 others, was also claimed by the Islamic State group.

A former Taliban police official was among those killed in the memorial service explosion, said the Taliban interior ministry spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takor.

The Islamic State group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops after two decades of war. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

Last December, a car bombing killed Badakhshan’s provincial police chief as he was on his way to work. IS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it parked an explosive-laden car on the road and detonated it when the police chief’s car passed by.