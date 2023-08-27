Jacksonville store shooting
Bob Barker dies at 99
Florida state of emergency
March on Washington, 60 years later
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head
World News

The Taliban say security forces will stop women from visiting Afghan national park

By RAHIM FAIEZ
 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, according to information shared by a spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry.

The ministry alleges that women have not been observing the proper way to wear the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, when going to Band-e-Amir in the central Bamiyan province.

This comes a week after the minister, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, visited the province and told officials and religious clerics that women haven’t been adhering to the correct way of wearing the hijab, asking security personnel to stop women from visiting the tourist hotspot.

“Going sightseeing is not a must for women,” Hanafi said at the time.

Other news
Supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate after he was declared the winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. This would be Mnangagwa's second and final five year term after winning disputed polls in 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges ‘gigantic fraud’ in vote that extends the ZANU-PF party’s 43-year rule
FILE - In this image from video provided by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. Yevgeny Prigozhin's armed revolt against Russia's military leadership posed the greatest challenge to Vladimir Putin's authorities in his 23-year rule. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a special session of the Business 20 or B20 Summit ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in September, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, which aims to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations on priorities by each rotating presidency to spur economic growth and development. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Modi says India as G20 host will be inclusive and invites African Union to become permanent members

Ministry spokesman Molvi Mohammad Sadiq Akif shared a report of Hanafi’s remarks late Saturday night, including the use of security forces, clerics and elders to carry out Hanafi’s order. A recording of the minister’s speech in Bamiyan, aligning with Akif’s report, was shared on social media.

Akif was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

“Not content with depriving girls and women of education, employment, and free movement, the Taliban also want to take from them parks and sport and now even nature, as we see from this latest ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir,” said Heather Barr, the associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch in an emailed statement. “Step by step the walls are closing in on women as every home becomes a prison.”

Last, November, the Taliban-led government barred women from using public spaces, including parks, saying that they were not wearing the hijab correctly or following gender segregation rules.

Since taking over the country on August 15, 2021 after the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces, they have imposed several restrictions targeting Afghan girls and women, including stopping girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade, and prohibiting Afghan women from jobs at local and non-governmental organizations while cracking down on media.

These harsh measures triggered a fierce international outrage, including from Muslim-majority countries.

Band-e-Amir is a major tourist attraction in Bamiyan. It became the country’s first national park in 2009 and pulls in thousands of visitors every year.

It is a major source of income for locals and their sightseeing, restaurant, hotel and handicraft businesses.