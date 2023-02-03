AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A sister wears headwear showing a picture of The Last Supper, as she and a group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek arrive after walking for more than a week to reach the capital for the visit of Pope Francis, in Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

JAN. 27-FEB. 2, 2023

From the Pope’s visit to Congo and South Sudan, to the Ski Flying World Cup in Austria and the presentation of Leopard 2 tanks in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Karadjias in Nicosia.

