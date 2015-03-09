Mali: 3 dead in rocket attack on UN base in Kidal in north

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

Mali: 3 dead in rocket attack on UN base in Kidal in north

French military gather evidence at a nightclub, rear, that was attacked by gunmen in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, March 7, 2015. A masked gunman sprayed bullets around a nightclub popular with foreigners in Mali’s capital early Saturday, killing at least five people including a French person and a Belgian national, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Harouna Traore)
1 of 5 | 

French military gather evidence at a nightclub, rear, that was attacked by gunmen in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, March 7, 2015. A masked gunman sprayed bullets around a nightclub popular with foreigners in Mali’s capital early Saturday, killing at least five people including a French person and a Belgian national, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Harouna Traore)
French military gather evidence at a nightclub, rear, that was attacked by gunmen in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, March 7, 2015. A masked gunman sprayed bullets around a nightclub popular with foreigners in Mali’s capital early Saturday, killing at least five people including a French person and a Belgian national, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Harouna Traore)
2 of 5 | 

French military gather evidence at a nightclub, rear, that was attacked by gunmen in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, March 7, 2015. A masked gunman sprayed bullets around a nightclub popular with foreigners in Mali’s capital early Saturday, killing at least five people including a French person and a Belgian national, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Harouna Traore)
The nightclub, rear, that was attacked by gunmen as armed forces provide security in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, March 7, 2015. A masked gunman sprayed bullets around a nightclub popular with foreigners in Mali’s capital early Saturday, killing at least five people including a French person and a Belgian national, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Harouna Traore)
3 of 5 | 

The nightclub, rear, that was attacked by gunmen as armed forces provide security in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, March 7, 2015. A masked gunman sprayed bullets around a nightclub popular with foreigners in Mali’s capital early Saturday, killing at least five people including a French person and a Belgian national, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Harouna Traore)
Map locates Bamako, Mali; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;
4 of 5 | 

Map locates Bamako, Mali; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;
The nightclub that was attacked by gunmen is seen at rear as armed forces provide security in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, March 7, 2015. A masked gunman sprayed bullets around a nightclub popular with foreigners in Mali’s capital early Saturday, killing at least five people including a French person and a Belgian national, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Harouna Traore)
5 of 5 | 

The nightclub that was attacked by gunmen is seen at rear as armed forces provide security in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, March 7, 2015. A masked gunman sprayed bullets around a nightclub popular with foreigners in Mali’s capital early Saturday, killing at least five people including a French person and a Belgian national, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Harouna Traore)
 
Share

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Two children and a U.N. peacekeeper were killed in a rocket attack early Sunday on a U.N. base in Mali’s northeastern city of Kidal, the United Nations mission in Mali said.

More than 30 rockets and shells hit the U.N. base, spokesman Olivier Salgado said. Another 14 people were wounded. The peacekeeper was from Chad, and 11 of the wounded were peacekeepers, the spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general said in a statement.

The attack came a day after a masked gunman sprayed bullets into a restaurant and bar in Mali’s capital, Bamako, killing five people, including a Frenchman and a Belgian.

Other news
Riccardo Muti, musical director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra waves goodbye to the audience after conducting the orchestra and chorus in Beethoven's "Missa Solemnis" in D Major, Op. 123, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Chicago. Sunday marked the last performance by Muti, 81, in Orchestra Hall during his 13 year tenure. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Muti ends 13 seasons with Chicago Symphony Orchestra with praise and honors — and Beethoven
Riccardo Muti has ended 13 seasons as Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s music director with praise and a series of honors.
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during their first round WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2023. Swiatek is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, Fiule)
With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals
Iga Swiatek has eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann in the Wimbledon warmup.
A man enters as another leaves a store with an "Illicit Cannabis seized" notice posted by inspectors in the window, Friday, June 23, 2023, in New York. New York says it's toughening up on bootleg pot shops, with a new enforcement squad heading out to the array of unlicensed stores troubling the state's fledgling legal marijuana market. "You will be caught," the governor vowed last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York cracks down on unlicensed pot shops, but closing them might take time
New York started new inspections this month at the unlicensed pot shops that are troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market.
FILE - Caeleb Dressel looks up after swimming the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Caeleb Dressel qualifies for 50-meter butterfly final at the US national championships
The second morning of the U.S. national championships went better for Caeleb Dressel. Dressel advanced to the “A” final of the 50-meter butterfly with the seventh-fastest time of 23.79 seconds.

A group formed by the elusive and dreaded Algerian extremist leader Moktar Belmoktar claimed responsibility for the rare burst of violence in the capital. Belmoktar said it was a reprisal attack “against the heathen West which has offended our prophet” and in revenge for the killing of a leader of the Al Mourabitoun group in a French-Malian military operation.

Al Mourabitoun, or The Sentinels, is a northern Mali jihadi group allied with al-Qaida. The claim of responsibility was carried on the Mauritanian news website Al-Akhbar, which often receives messages from Malian extremists.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack Sunday on Kidal, but the Islamic extremist group Ansar Dine claimed a similar attack against U.N. peacekeepers in Kidal in September 2014. Kidal is located some 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) northeast of Bamako, which previously had been spared the sporadic violence in the north.

The spokesman for Ban Ki-moon said at least four shells landed inside the U.N. mission’s camp and on a civilian home just outside it. “The killing of U.N. peacekeepers and civilian Malians is intolerable and a breach of international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

The U.N. Security Council issued a statement condemning Sunday’s attack “in the strongest terms” and urged the government in Mali to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

Saturday’s bloody attack at La Terrasse, a restaurant and bar that is popular with foreigners, stunned Malians. In addition to those killed, nine people were wounded including two experts for the U.N. mission, according to the U.N. stabilization mission in Mali. The two are Swiss soldiers and were flown to Senegal for treatment, said the Swiss Defense Ministry.

Islamist extremists seized control of northern Mali in 2012 with the aim of imposing Sharia law in the country.

French forces led a military operation in early 2013 that largely killed or scattered extremists from the vast area they had controlled in northeastern Mali, and a stabilization mission continues amid sporadic attacks. Among survivors was Belmoktar, the Algerian extremist and trafficker who at one point was the southern chief of al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, roaming the Sahel region before he broke with the affiliate.

The claim of responsibility said the Bamako attack was also a response to the December killing of Ahmed el Tilemsi, a founding member of the militant Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa that fused with forces loyal to Belmoktar to form Mourabitoune.

Belmoktar, widely thought to have taken refuge in Libya, has a reputation as the most dangerous man in the Sahara. His loyalists led a brazen attack on a natural gas facility at Ain Amenas, Algeria, in January 2013, shortly after the French intervened in Mali. The attack killed scores of foreign and Algerian employees.

___

Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed to this report.