Alan Williams resigns
Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin
Merrick Garland hearing
Dartmouth football coach dies
Kraft Singles recall
U.S. News

Pennsylvania state government will prepare to start using AI in its operations

FILE - Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023. Pennsylvania state government will prepare to use artificial intelligence in its operations, Gov. Shapiro said Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, as states are increasingly trying to gauge the impact of AI and how to regulate it. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

FILE - Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023. Pennsylvania state government will prepare to use artificial intelligence in its operations, Gov. Shapiro said Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, as states are increasingly trying to gauge the impact of AI and how to regulate it. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state government will prepare to use artificial intelligence in its operations, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said Wednesday, as states are increasingly trying to gauge the impact of AI and how to regulate it.

Shapiro, speaking at a news conference at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, said his administration is convening an AI governing board, publishing principles on the use of AI and developing training programs for state employees.

Pennsylvanians will expect state government to understand AI, adapt to AI and ensure that it is being used safely in the private sector, Shapiro said.

“We don’t want to let AI happen to us,” Shapiro said. “We want to be part of helping develop AI for the betterment of our citizens.”

Other news
FILE - An early election ballot completion area is prepared at a collection location inside the North Park Ice Skating Rink Lodge area, Oct. 9, 2020, in McCandless, Pa. Pennsylvania's state Senate approved a bill Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, to move up the state's 2024 primary election by five weeks to March 19, aiming to avoid a conflict with the Jewish holiday of Passover and give voters more of a say in deciding presidential nominees. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Pennsylvania’s Senate wants an earlier 2024 presidential primary, partly to have a say on nominees
FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. Gov. Shapiro's administration said starting Tuesday Sept. 19 2023 it is making it easier for someone to register to vote when they are getting or renewing a driver's license in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Pennsylvania wants to make it easier to register to vote when drivers get or renew a license
FILE - Lindsay Powell, Democratic candidate in a special election to fill a vacant Pennsylvania House seat, visits with campaign workers on the Northside of Pittsburgh, Sept. 9, 2023. Democrats will retain their one-vote majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives after voters in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 elected former congressional aide Lindsay Powell.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar file)
Democrats retain narrow control of Pennsylvania House after special election

Shapiro’s administration plans to start a two-year fellowship program to recruit AI experts who can help agencies incorporate it into their operations. He said the state’s public safety agencies have already begun consulting with AI experts to prepare for any AI-driven threats, such as fraud.

The governing board of senior administration officials will be asked to guide the development, purchase and use of AI, with the help of Carnegie Mellon faculty, the administration said.

Among state policymakers nationwide, AI is a growing area of concern. States including Wisconsin, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and West Virginia have taken action to study some of the effects of AI.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month signed an executive order to study the development, use and risks of AI, and lawmakers in at least 25 states have introduced bills that address it, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.

In Pennsylvania, lawmakers have introduced several bills on AI, including a pair to study its impacts on the state.

One bill would allow caseworkers to use it to help determine someone’s eligibility for a government program and to detect fraud. Another would create a registry of companies that make software containing algorithmic logic for use in automated calls, voice or text prompts online.