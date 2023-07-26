U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, testifies before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Congress holds UFO hearing
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
Deadly typhoon strikes the Philippines
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Actor Kevin Spacey addresses the media outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A Jury cleared Kevin Spacey of nine sex offences. The Hollywood star, 64, had been on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of sexually assaulting four men in the period between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
Politics

White House nominates Allvin as next Air Force chief

In this image provided by the Air Force, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks with civic leaders from communities near Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during a meeting at the Pentagon, June 21, 2023. The White House has nominated Allvin,a career airlift and cargo pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe, to serve as the Air Force's next top general. In a notice to Congress posted July 26, the White House nominated Allvin to serve as the service's next chief of staff. (Eric Dietrich/U.S. Air Force via AP)

By TARA COPP
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has nominated a career air mobility pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe to serve as the Air Force’s next top general.

In a notice to Congress posted Wednesday, the White House nominated Gen. David W. Allvin to serve as the service’s next chief.

In his long career, which includes more than 4,600 hours flying military aircraft, Allvin has commanded units leading NATO’s air training and combat operations in Afghanistan, he’s led air strategy in Europe and he’s overseen all global air mobility operations, responsible for a fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft that fuel, transport and supply troops around the globe.

If confirmed, Allvin would replace outgoing Gen. CQ Brown, who was tapped by the White House to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Allvin was seen as a frontrunner for the position, having served most recently as the vice chief of staff of the Air Force.

Allvin’s nomination joins hundreds of other top generals awaiting confirmation to move into their new military assignments; each of those posts are currently being held up by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who has put a hold on the confirmation process until DOD revises a policy allowing service members to travel and take time off for reproductive health care.