Airbnb profit jumps to $650 million in 2Q, as bookings increase and rental rates hold steady

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike

Airbnb profit jumps to $650 million in 2Q, as bookings increase and rental rates hold steady

FILE - The login page for Airbnb's iPhone app is displayed on a computer displaying Airbnb's website, May 8, 2021, in Washington. Airbnb said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that its second-quarter profit jumped more than 70% over last summer, to $650 million, as revenue rose on strong bookings for summer-vacation rentals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - The login page for Airbnb's iPhone app is seen in front of a computer displaying Airbnb's website on May 8, 2021, in Washington. Airbnb reports earnings on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By DAVID KOENIG
 
Airbnb said Thursday its second-quarter profit jumped more than 70% over last summer, to $650 million, as revenue rose on strong bookings for summer-vacation rentals.

The San Francisco company said bookings grew 11% over the same period last year. Still, they were a bit lighter than analysts expected.

The shares fell 2% after nearly an hour of late trading.

Airbnb has been battling complaints that high cleaning fees have pushed prices closer to, or even above, hotels for short rentals. It changed its site to display cleaning fees upfront, when consumers are price-shopping.

Prices, however, remain stubbornly high. Airbnb had forecast that average rates customers pay per night would fall slightly in the second quarter compared with last year. Instead, the average nightly rate rose 1% to $166.

CEO Brian Chesky said on a call with analysts that the price customers book is lower than list prices on average.

“So we do see people gravitating toward more affordable stays,” Chesky said. He said some of the modest increase over last year’s average rate is due to people booking bigger homes.

The company said new tools that make it easier for hosts to compare prices they charge to the nearby competition “had a moderating effect” on rates in the second quarter. However, it expects third-quarter average prices to be higher than a year ago, partly because of a shift to higher-priced listings.

The rental giant has recently increased its effort to offer more single rooms inside homes and apartments as a low-cost option, particularly for younger travelers.

And it is fighting back against cities that seek to limit or more tightly regulate short-term rentals.

Airbnb said Thursday its second-quarter profit rose from $379 million in the same period last year, when the company took $89 million in restructuring charges. Adjusted to exclude special items, Airbnb said it earned 98 cents per share.

Revenue increased 18% to $2.48 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 80 cents per share on $2.42 billion in revenue, according to a FactSet survey.

Bookings rose to 115.1 million in the quarter, up from 103.7 million a year earlier and more than one-third higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. But analysts expected 117.6 million.

Airbnb predicted that third-quarter revenue will be $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.23 billion.

The company said it added a record number of new listings in the quarter, pushing its total over 7 million.