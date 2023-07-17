A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
U.S. News

No injuries as jetliner’s evacuation slide falls in Chicago neighborhood near O’Hare, officials say

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — An emergency evacuation slide fell from an airliner Monday and landed in the backyard of a home near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, causing no injuries but damaging a roof, officials and witnesses said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a United Airlines Boeing 767 had landed safely at O’Hare on Monday on arrival from Switzerland when maintenance workers realized an emergency slide was missing from the plane’s side.

The aircraft was carrying 155 passengers and 10 crew.

Other news
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces that he is stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971.
Robert E. Crimo Jr., listens during an appearance before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Judge Strickland on Friday set a Nov. 6 trial date for Crimo Jr. who is charged with helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the son allegedly shot dead seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Trial date set for father of suspect in mass shooting at July 4 parade in suburban Chicago
An Illinois judge has set a Nov. 6 trial date for a father charged with helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the son allegedly shot dead seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.
With the roof blown off by severe winds, Brian Patel, owner of the Skyline Motel in the suburban town of McCook, Ill., for the past 30 years, surveys storm damage in one of the motel rooms, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says
The National Weather Service says a tornado outbreak in the Chicago area this week produced at least 11 twisters. Preliminary findings show they were relatively weak.

WLS-TV reported that Patrick Devitt was not home at the time but his son and father-in-law were present and heard a “boom” shortly after noon. Devitt dragged the slide from his backyard to the front.

He said the slide hit part of the house, damaging the roof, downspout and a window screen.

“When it’s all stretched out, like it’s a little jumbled up I’m sure in the picture from when we dragged it out, it’s larger than a small car. It’s a very, very big piece of equipment,” Devitt told WLS.

United said it was seeking to find out exactly how the slide ended up in the neighborhood.

“We immediately contacted the FAA and are working with our team to better understand the circumstances around this matter,” United said in a statement.

The FAA said, without releasing more details, that it was continuing to investigate.