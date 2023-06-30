Ohio man charged with attacking police officer at Orlando airport
This booking photo provided by the Orange County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Edward Hariston. Hariston, of Ohio, was being held in a Florida jail after attacking a police officer at Orlando International Airport, authorities said. An Orange County circuit judge set a bail of more over $50,000 for Hariston on Thursday, June 29, 2023, according to court records. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ORANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Ohio man was being held in a Florida jail after attacking a police officer at Orlando International Airport, authorities said.
An Orange County circuit judge set bail at more than $50,000 for Edward Hariston, 41, on Thursday, according to court records. He was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and disorderly conduct.
According to an arrest affidavit, Hariston was part of a large group of people who were yelling and threatening staff at the Spirit ticket counter Tuesday night.
When police showed up, Hariston got into a physical altercation with an officer that led to him placing the officer’s neck in a chokehold, officials said. The agent eventually got free when other officers showed up to help.
Hariston was being represented by the public defender’s office, which didn’t immediately respond to an after-hours telephone message seeking comment.