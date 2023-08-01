State takeover of Nashville airport board to remain in place as lawsuit proceeds, judges rule

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
U.S. News

State takeover of Nashville airport board to remain in place as lawsuit proceeds, judges rule

Traffic moves through Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
1 of 3 | 

Traffic moves through Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville’s airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2 of 3 | 

Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville’s airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
A British Airways plane moves across the tarmac at Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
3 of 3 | 

A British Airways plane moves across the tarmac at Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville’s airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel said it won’t stop Tennessee officials from taking over Nashville’s airport operations while a lawsuit challenging the recently enacted statute allowing the change moves forward.

In a decision handed down Monday, the judges criticized Nashville city leaders for “inexplicably” waiting weeks before they asked the court to block the law from taking effect. City officials had been aware of possible legal issues since Republican lawmakers proposed the legislation, which was signed into law in May, but they didn’t seek a temporary injunction until hours before it was set to take effect on July 1, the judges said.

The judges stressed that their ruling should not “be construed as indicative of our view of the merits of metro’s constitutional claims,” leaving open the possibility that it could be successfully challenged at some point.

The city and state have been at odds over who should control the bustling airport. The dispute started when the Republican-dominated Legislature approved plans for the state to make enough appointments to control the airport authority, which manages, operates, finances and maintains the international airport and a smaller one in Nashville. The change was one of several the Legislature passed as it sought to curtail the power of the Democratic-led city, where the liberal-leaning metro council sunk a bid to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville.

The city then sued the state over the changes to the airport authority, but in the interim, the authority installed new board members that were appointed by state officials on July 1. The board did so after arguing that it couldn’t defy a state law without a court order.

According to the city’s lawsuit, the state violated home rule protections under the Tennessee Constitution by singling out Nashville without either a local referendum or a two-thirds metro council vote for the change.

The state counters that Nashville can’t make its claims because the airport authority is independent of the local government.

Other states have faced similar power struggles. Mississippi’s 2016 law to reconfigure Jackson’s airport leadership structure remains blocked by an ongoing legal challenge. Georgia lawmakers flirted with flipping the Atlanta airport’s governance in 2019 but ultimately the proposal was spiked.