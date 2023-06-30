Supreme Court rulings
A’ja Wilson, who helped the Las Vegas Aces win their 1st WNBA title, signs a 2-year extension

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a layup past New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with teammates after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. The Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup championship is the latest big step for a city that didn't have major professional sports less than a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
By DOUG FEINBERG
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson has signed a two-year extension with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Friday.

“We’re excited to have A’ja in an Aces uniform for the next two years,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “Her body of work speaks for itself — her impact on the game, on the community of Las Vegas and with her teammates. Everybody who is around her knows how special she is, and it is great to have her remain in the fold.”

Wilson, who led the team to its first WNBA championship last season, has helped the Aces to a 14-1 record this year.

“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” Wilson said. “I’m happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.”

Wilson was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft out of South Carolina and won rookie of the year that season. She was the league MVP in 2020 and 2022.

Coming into this year, Wilson averaged 19.1 points and 8.4 rebounds. This season, she’s up her numbers slightly to 19.4 points and 9 boards a game.

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports