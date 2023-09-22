UAW strike expands
Menendez indicted again
Microsoft-Activision deal
Tropical storm warning
911 audio after F-35 ejection
Sports

Aces’ A’ja Wilson repeats as WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) swats down a shot by Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams, right, during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
1 of 3 | 

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) swats down a shot by Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams, right, during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Jackie Young (0) after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
2 of 3 | 

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Jackie Young (0) after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after blocking a Chicago Sky shot during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
3 of 3 | 

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) celebrates after blocking a Chicago Sky shot during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
By MARK ANDERSON
 
Share

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was honored as the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in a row.

She is the eighth player to win the award multiple times.

Wilson received 32 of 60 votes from a national media panel. Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was second with 24. No other player received more than three votes.

In playing for the league’s top-rated defense, Wilson also led the WNBA in defensive efficiency rating (93.2) and blocked shots (2.2). She was third in defensive rebounds per game (7.5) and 10th in steals (1.4). This is the third time in four years Wilson led the league in blocked shots.

Other news
Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White applauds during the first half of Game 3 of the team's WNBA first-round basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Lynx, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Aces, Liberty, Sun and Wings set for WNBA semifinal playoff clashes
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) works to the basket againt Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings (25) during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings wins WNBA’s Most Improved Player award
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz, right, defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA first-round basketball playoff series Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Thomas and Bonner help the Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals

Wilson also was selected to the league’s defensive first team for the third time. Also making the team were the Sun’s Thomas, Brittney Sykes of the Washington Mystics, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Jordin Canada of the Los Angeles Sparks.

On the second team were Betnijah Laney of the Liberty, Ezi Magbegor of the Seattle Storm, Nneka Ogwumike of the Sparks, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and Elizabeth Williams of the Chicago Sky.

Wilson also is in contention for league MVP, which will be announced Tuesday before the Aces play the Wings in Game 2 of their semifinal series. She has won that award two of the past three years.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball