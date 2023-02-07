Akoustis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

The company’s shares closed at $4.47. A year ago, they were trading at $5.41.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKTS