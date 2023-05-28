AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 28, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3014.682
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2419.558
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2122.488
Hartford (Colorado)2122.488
New Hampshire (Toronto)2122.488
Reading (Philadelphia)1726.39512½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2420.545
Harrisburg (Washington)2221.512
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2121.5002
Richmond (San Francisco)2122.488
Akron (Cleveland)2023.465
Bowie (Baltimore)1626.3817

___

Friday's Games

Hartford 9, Altoona 6

Portland 4, New Hampshire 3

Erie 10, Somerset 4

Reading 10, Harrisburg 9

Bowie 3, Akron 2

Binghamton 7, Richmond 2

Saturday's Games

Portland 5, New Hampshire 4, nine innings, 1st game

New Hampshire 11, Portland 1, 2nd game

Hartford 6, Altoona 0

Binghamton 7, Richmond 4

Erie 17, Somerset 3

Reading 5, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 3, Akron 1

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

