Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 19, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)73.700
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)64.6001
Hartford (Colorado)55.5002
New Hampshire (Toronto)55.5002
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)46.4003
Reading (Philadelphia)37.3004

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)64.600
Richmond (San Francisco)64.600
Erie (Detroit)55.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)55.5001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)46.4002
Bowie (Baltimore)46.4002

___

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Richmond 15, Erie 6

Altoona 6, Bowie 1

Reading 3, Portland 1

Akron 7, Harrisburg 6

Somerset 17, New Hampshire 9

Binghamton 13, Hartford 7

Wednesday's Games

Bowie at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Reading at Portland, 12:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

