April 19, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|4
|6
|.400
|2
___
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Richmond 15, Erie 6
Altoona 6, Bowie 1
Reading 3, Portland 1
Akron 7, Harrisburg 6
Somerset 17, New Hampshire 9
Binghamton 13, Hartford 7
|Wednesday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 11 a.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Reading at Portland, 12:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.