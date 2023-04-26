AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 26, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)115.688
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)97.5632
New Hampshire (Toronto)87.5333
Hartford (Colorado)77.5003
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)78.467
Reading (Philadelphia)511.3136

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)116.647
Akron (Cleveland)88.500
Erie (Detroit)88.500
Harrisburg (Washington)88.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)78.4673
Bowie (Baltimore)511.313

___

Sunday's Games

Altoona 5, Bowie 4

Portland 6, Reading 1

Harrisburg 3, Akron 0, 1st game

Harrisburg 4, Akron 1, 2nd game

Somerset 7, New Hampshire 3

Erie 6, Richmond 5

Binghamton at Hartford, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Game Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Reading 11, Altoona 5

Binghamton 7, Akron 5

Richmond 4, Bowie 2

Erie 3, Portland 2

Somerset 5, Harrisburg 2

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3, susp. top of 4

Wednesday's Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, noon

Portland at Erie, 12:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3, susp. 1st game, 4:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 2nd game

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

