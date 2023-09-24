Indiana outlasts Akron 29-27 in four overtimes
Indiana defensive back Noah Pierre gestures after Akron place-kicker Dante Jackson missed a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron quarterback DJ Irons celebrates a rushing touchdown against Indiana during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron quarterback DJ Irons, left, talks with wide receiver Jasaiah Gathings (14) following an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won in four overtimes. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron quarterback DJ Irons celebrates a rushing touchdown against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron wide receiver Jasaiah Gathings, right, cannot make a catch against Indiana defensive back Phillip Dunnam (6) during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron’s Drake Anderson (21) is tackled by Indiana defensive back Louis Moore during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper (6) is lifted by Matthew Bedford after Camper scored against Akron during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron running back Lorenzo Lingard runs for a touchdown against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana wide receiver DeQuece Carter (4) after reacts making a catch during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar (7) celebrates after his team defeated Akron in four overtimes of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana linebacker Lanell Carr Jr. (41) celebrates as he walks past Akron offensive lineman Nate Williams (76) and offensive lineman Ben Frank (60) after Indiana defeated Akron in four overtimes of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana defensive back Louis Moore (20) celebrates with defensive back Noah Pierre (0) after an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana running back Christian Turnern, right, runs against Akron’s KJ Martin (1) and linebacker Shammond Cooper (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron quarterback DJ Irons looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron quarterback DJ Irons (0) reacts after picking up a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron head coach Joe Moorhead watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper (6) makes a catch against Akron’s Judson Tallandier, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Akron running back Lorenzo Lingard (27) runs out of a tackle byIndiana defensive back Phillip Dunnam (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson turned a trick play on a mandatory two-point conversion in the fourth overtime into a scoring pass to DeQuece Carter, and Akron’s conversion pass on the ensuing possession fell incomplete as the Hoosiers held on for a 29-27 victory Saturday night.
Cam Camper caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Christian Turner ran 13 times for 67 yards and a TD as the Hoosiers (2-2) recovered from blowing a 17-10 lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Indiana was outgained 474-282 on a night the teams combined for 15 penalties and five turnovers. Louis Moore shined on defense for the Hoosiers with two interceptions, one of which he returned 22 yards for a TD at the 5:56 mark of the third quarter to give Indiana a 14-10 lead.
Akron (1-3) missed a 32-yard field goal that would have won the game on the final play of regulation. Quarterback DJ Irons threw for 194 yards and ran for 141 yards and two TDs. Lorenzo Lingard carried 13 times for 141 yards, including a 71-yard scoring run that made it 17-17 with 3:34 left in regulation.
Akron opened the first overtime with a 10-yard touchdown run by Irons on a third-and-9 play. Indiana responded with a 12-yard TD catch by Camper. After the Hoosiers went ahead 27-24, Dante Jackson’s 23-yard field goal tied it after the second OT period.
THE TAKEAWAYS
Akron: A 16.5-point underdog, the Zips narrowly missed out on what would have been a signature win for second-year coach Joe Moorehead as he attempts to make his mark on a program that dropped to 0-4 all time against Indiana.
Indiana: The Hoosiers’ struggles revealed a number of problems. Their two losses were understandable, considering Ohio State and Louisville are each 4-0. Akron, however, went 2-10 last season and was picked to finish fifth in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division. The offense must improve as the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play.
UP NEXT
Akron: The Zips open MAC play next Saturday when they host Buffalo.
Indiana: The Hoosiers play next Saturday at Maryland.
