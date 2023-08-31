Clarence Thomas donor
U.S. inflation data
Taylor Swift tour movie
Storm Idalia latest
Nebraska volleyball
U.S. News

Alabama’s attorney general says the state can prosecute those who help women travel for abortions

 
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s attorney general argued in a court filing that the state has the authority to bring conspiracy charges against groups who help women travel to another state for an abortion.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office made the assertion in a Monday motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by an abortion assistance fund and others arguing such prosecutions would be unconstitutional. The groups are seeking a legal ruling clarifying that Alabama can’t prosecute people for providing financial, appointment or travel assistance for an Alabama woman to obtain an abortion in another state.

Alabama bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Marshall argued while it’s legal for a woman to travel out of state for an abortion, he suggested groups that help her do so could face prosecution.

“An elective abortion performed in Alabama would be a criminal offense; thus, a conspiracy formed in the State to have that same act performed outside the State is illegal,” the attorney general’s office wrote in the court filing.

Other news
FILE - Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt drops back to throw against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Dec. 3, 2022. At No. 24, Tulane enters this season as the only team from a mid-major conference in the AP Top 25. And with Pratt returning for a fourth season, the Green Wave is the favorite to win the expanded and somewhat revamped AAC in 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
No. 24 Tulane and experienced South Alabama are bracing for a challenging opener
FILE - Tulane head coach Willie Fritz , center, looks on from the sideline during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California, Jan. 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. At No. 24, Tulane enters this season as the only team from a mid-major conference in the AP Top 25. Fritz does not want to dismiss the hype entirely. It amounts to newfound respect for a team pegged to finish last in the AAC's 2022 preseason poll. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)
No. 24 Tulane braces for challenging opener vs. South Alabama
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks with members of the media outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58. The court filing indicated Alabama plans to put him to death by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that is authorized in three states but has never been used. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Alabama wants to be the 1st state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe only nitrogen

His office wrote that the Alabama Legislature categorized abortion as among the highest wrongs, “comparing it to murder” and “Alabama can criminalize Alabama-based conspiracies to commit abortions elsewhere.”

Marshall has not prosecuted anyone for providing abortion assistance, but he has made statements saying that his office would “look at” groups that provide help. Those words have had a chilling effect on advocates, the groups said.

The Yellowhammer Fund, a group that provided financial assistance to low-income abortion patients, stopped the work because of the prosecution concerns.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued Marshall is illegally trying to extend Alabama’s abortion ban outside its borders.

A federal judge has scheduled a Sept. 5 hearing in the case.