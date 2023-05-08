Police: Alabama man holds would-be burglar at gunpoint

IDER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was arrested after breaking into a home, brandishing a knife and being held at gunpoint by the homeowner, authorities announced Monday.

An online statement by the Ider Police Department says the homeowner found a man hiding on his property Saturday before the man fled into a wooded area. The homeowner called the police when the man returned, armed with a knife. Police dispatchers heard yelling and the homeowner pleading for the suspect to drop the knife.

The would-be burglar put the knife away and seemed to surrender before brandishing the knife again. That’s when the homeowner drew a gun and held the man at gunpoint until police arrived, the statement said.

“I’m relieved that in this case the victim, suspect, and officers were all unharmed and the only damage done was to the home,” said Ider police Chief Stephen Malone. “Property can be replaced, but people can’t.”

The man was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, menacing, first-degree trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief, according to AL.com . He is being held on $20,000 bond in the DeKalb County Jail.