Ex-director of Alabama career program pleads guilty to financial crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The former executive director of a career education program in Alabama faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling money and failing to send employees’ payroll taxes to the IRS.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Doris Gilmore, 61, entered the plea the previous day in Montgomery. Sentencing is set for Aug. 10.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Gilmore admitted to embezzling funds from the Association for Career and Technical Education in 2020 and failing to send payroll taxes withheld during the first quarter of 2022, AL.com reported.

Gilmore’s crimes resulted in a nearly $3 million loss for the program, said Sandra J. Stewart, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, which includes Montgomery.

Between 2020 and 2022, the career education program received federal grant money through various Alabama agencies.