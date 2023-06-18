DNC to review complaint over Alabama Democratic Party

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic National Committee leaders on Saturday agreed to probe a complaint over the operations of the Alabama Democratic Party, including the elimination of several diversity caucuses.

The Democratic National Committee’s Executive Committee voted to refer the complaint to its Rules and Bylaws Committee, according to an approved resolution. The move came a day after members expressed alarm about the actions of the state party.

The Democratic National Committee in 2019 had directed the Alabama Democratic Party to update bylaws to provide representation of a diversity of voices in party affairs. That led to the creation of diversity caucuses for young voters, LTBTQ community members, Hispanics, Native Americans, people with disabilities and other groups.

But the state party in May abolished some of those caucuses with proponents arguing they were unneeded or diluted the power of Black voters who make up the majority of the Democratic electorate in the state.

Forty Alabama Democrats filed a complaint concerning the conduct of the meeting and the adopted bylaws adopted, and indicated that they wanted the DNC to conduct a review if the issue was not resolved by the state party.

Randy Kelley, the chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, has maintained that the new bylaws did not cut representation. He said Friday that state party leaders are prepared to go to hearings and “plead our case” if the national party intervened.

There is not a timeframe for the investigation.