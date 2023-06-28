New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Ex-Barbour County sheriff pleads guilty to ethics charge involving diverted funds

 
Share

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — The former sheriff of Barbour County has pleaded guilty to a felony ethics charge accusing him of depositing office funds into his personal bank account.

Ex-Sheriff Leroy Upshaw, 52, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of using his office or official position for personal gain, the Alabama attorney general’s office said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Upshaw, or an employee working at his direction, wrote Upshaw checks totaling $32,135 drawn from sheriff’s office bank accounts. The money was meant to support law enforcement and the care of prisoners, but Upshaw deposited those checks into his bank accounts or those of family members, the attorney general’s office said.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Trump’s GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds
Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly.
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Bowman was jailed on gang and drug charges on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Rapper Quando Rondo bonds out of jail after arrest on drug, gang charges in Georgia
Rapper Quando Rondo has bonded out of jail after he was indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia.
FILE - Nathan Carman leaves federal court in Providence, R.I., Aug. 21, 2019. An autopsy has determined that Carman's death while he was awaiting trial on charges of killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars was not suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Twenty-nine-year-old Carman was found dead in his cell in a county jail in New Hampshire on June 15. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Man’s death awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea was not suspicious, autopsy says
An autopsy has determined that a Vermont man’s death was “not suspicious” as he awaited trial on charges he killed his mother at sea in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a ‘highly confidential’ document with an interviewer
An audio recording from a meeting in which ex-President Donald Trump discusses a “highly confidential” document with an interviewer appears to undercut his later claim he didn’t have such documents, only news clippings.

“Abusing the taxpayers’ money will not be tolerated in our state, and I am pleased the defendant will be held accountable for betraying the public’s trust,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

Upshaw was sheriff of Barbour County from 2007 to 2019.