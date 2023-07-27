2 inmates, correctional officer arrested and charged for another inmate’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two inmates and a correctional officer were arrested Thursday after an inmate died in Elmore, Alabama, authorities said.

Sgt. Demarcus Sanders, 31, and inmates Frederick Gooden, 60, and Stefranio Hampton, 35, are each charged with murder following the death of inmate Rubyn James Murray, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Murray, 38, was serving a 20-year sentence at Elmore Correctional Facility for a robbery out of Montgomery County.

He was injured during a fight with correctional officers outside his cell Wednesday, the department said.

As a result, Murray was waiting in a holding area to be taken to a medical facility. Gooden and Hampton entered the area at some point without authorization. Murray was later found “unresponsive” and taken to Staton Health Care Unit before being transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death, ADOC said.

The department did not specify Sanders’ role in the death. He resigned following his arrest, officials said.

Sanders is being held in the Elmore County Detention Facility without bond. The inmates remain in ADOC custody.