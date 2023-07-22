Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
U.S. News

The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting now shifts back to federal court

Alabama state Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, discusses his objections to a redistricting plan for the state's seven congressional districts on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Lawmakers are redrawing districts after courts said the current map likely violates federal law. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
1 of 5 | 

Alabama state Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, discusses his objections to a redistricting plan for the state’s seven congressional districts on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Lawmakers are redrawing districts after courts said the current map likely violates federal law. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, speaks to reporters on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Ledbetter says he believes a newly drawn map of Alabama's seven congressional districts will pass muster with courts. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
2 of 5 | 

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, speaks to reporters on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Ledbetter says he believes a newly drawn map of Alabama’s seven congressional districts will pass muster with courts. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama lawmakers face a July 21 deadline to draw new congressional lines after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map— with one majority-Black district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black — likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
3 of 5 | 

An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama lawmakers face a July 21 deadline to draw new congressional lines after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map— with one majority-Black district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black — likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama state Rep. Prince Chestnut speaks to reporters at the Statehouse alongside other Democrats in the House of Representatives in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, following a vote on a redistricting plan. Black lawmakers called the GOP proposal an insult after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the legislature to to give Black voters a greater voice in elections. Alabama lawmakers face a Friday, July 21, deadline to draw new congressional lines after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map — with one majority-Black district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black — likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
4 of 5 | 

Alabama state Rep. Prince Chestnut speaks to reporters at the Statehouse alongside other Democrats in the House of Representatives in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, following a vote on a redistricting plan. Black lawmakers called the GOP proposal an insult after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the legislature to to give Black voters a greater voice in elections. Alabama lawmakers face a Friday, July 21, deadline to draw new congressional lines after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map — with one majority-Black district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black — likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama state Sen. Steve Livingston speaks to reporters at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Alabama lawmakers face a Friday, July 21, deadline to draw new congressional lines after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act. Republicans have proposed maps that increase the number of Black voters in one district but do not create the second majority-Black district that lawsuit plaintiffs are seeking. Livingston said he believes the GOP proposal complied with the court's directive. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
5 of 5 | 

Alabama state Sen. Steve Livingston speaks to reporters at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Alabama lawmakers face a Friday, July 21, deadline to draw new congressional lines after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act. Republicans have proposed maps that increase the number of Black voters in one district but do not create the second majority-Black district that lawsuit plaintiffs are seeking. Livingston said he believes the GOP proposal complied with the court’s directive. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BY KIM CHANDLER and JEFF AMY
 
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Standing at an Alabama Statehouse microphone before lawmakers voted on new congressional districts, state Rep. Chris England said that change in the Deep South state has often happened only through federal court order.

The Democratic lawmaker accused Republicans of repeating history and flouting a judicial mandate to create a second majority-Black district in the state or “something quite close to it.”

“Alabama does what Alabama does. Ultimately, what we are hoping for, I guess, at some point, is that the federal court does what it always does to Alabama: Forces us to the right thing. Courts always have to come in and save us from ourselves,” said England, a Black lawmaker from Tuscaloosa.

Other news
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, refused to stop Barber's upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting his argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections. Barber, 64, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening, July 20, at a south Alabama prison, in the first execution scheduled in the state since Gov. Kay Ivey paused them in November for an internal review. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)
Alabama executes man for the 2001 beating death of a woman, resuming lethal injections after review
Alabama has executed a man for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumes lethal injections following a pause to review procedures.
Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, speaks to reporters on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Ledbetter says he believes a newly drawn map of Alabama's seven congressional districts will pass muster with courts. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Alabama has refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district. The decision Friday could defy an order from the U.S.
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama lawmakers face a July 21 deadline to draw new congressional lines after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map— with one majority-Black district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black — likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
Alabama lawmakers are divided on eve of major redistricting deadline impacting Black voters
Alabama lawmakers are divided over adopting new congressional districts. State lawmakers face a Friday deadline to adopt new lines after the U.S.
FILE - Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States, speaks with reporters following oral arguments at the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. Alabama lawmakers convene Monday, July 17, 2023 to draw a new congressional map. The directive comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the lower court’s ruling that Alabama’s existing congressional map — with a single Black district — likely violated the Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Black lawmakers say Alabama GOP’s proposed new congressional map insults the Supreme Court
Facing an order to draw new congressional district lines, Alabama Republicans have advanced proposals that boost the percentage of Black voters in a district.

The fight over whether Alabama’s congressional map complies with the Voting Rights Act of 1965 now shifts back to federal court as state Republicans submit their new plan to the same three-judge panel that struck down the previous districts.

The outcome could have consequences across the country as the case again weighs the requirements of the Voting Rights Act in redistricting. It could also impact the partisan leanings of one Alabama congressional district in the 2024 elections with control of the U.S House of Representatives at stake.

Alabama lawmakers on Friday approved new district lines six weeks after the surprise U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding a lower court ruling that the state’s previous map — with one Black-majority district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black — likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting power of Black residents.

The state’s Republican legislative supermajority boosted the percentage of Black voters in the majority-white 2nd Congressional District, now represented by Republican Rep. Barry Moore, from about 31% to almost 40%. The plan also dropped the Black voting-age population in the state’s sole majority Black district, now represented by Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell, to 50.65%.

A group of voters who won the U.S. Supreme Court decision announced that they will challenge the new plan. The three-judge panel has set an Aug. 14 hearing on the new plan and could eventually order a special master to draw new lines for the state.

“The Alabama Legislature believes it is above the law. What we are dealing with is a group of lawmakers who are blatantly disregarding not just the Voting Rights Act, but a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court and a court order from the three-judge district court,” the plaintiffs said in a statement. “Even worse, they continue to ignore constituents’ pleas to ensure the map is fair and instead remain determined to rob Black voters of the representation we deserve,” the plaintiffs said.

Alabama will argue that the map complies with the court order and adheres to other redistricting principles such as keeping districts compact and not dividing communities of interest.

“The Legislature’s new plan fully and fairly applies traditional principles in a way that complies with the Voting Rights Act. Contrary to mainstream media talking points, the Supreme Court did not hold that Alabama must draw two majority-minority districts,” state Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said in a statement. ”Instead, the Court made clear that the VRA never requires adoption of districts that violate traditional redistricting principles.”

In a July 13 letter to the state legislative redistricting committee, Marshall said the plaintiffs in the case “now demand a plan that provides not just a ‘fair chance’ to compete, but instead a guarantee of Democratic victories in at least two districts.”

Republicans, who have been reluctant to create a Democratic-leaning district, are gambling that the court will accept their proposal or that the state will prevail in a second round of appeals. In his letter, Marshall noted that Justice Brett Kavanaugh only partly joined with the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling against Alabama.

“I’m confident that we’ve done a good job. It will be up to the courts to decide whether they agree,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, a Republican from Jasper.

The three-judge panel that struck down Alabama’s existing map in 2022 said the “appropriate remedy” is a map with a second majority-Black district or “an additional district in which Black voters otherwise have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice.” The judges added that it should include a second majority-Black district or “something quite close to it.”

The meaning of “opportunity” dominated much of the floor debate in the Legislature as Democrats criticized the GOP proposal they said would ensure the reconfigured district stays under white Republican control.

“Your opportunity district gives you a majority-white population. ... It’s not an opportunity to win. It’s an opportunity to lose,” said Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, a Democrat from Greensboro.

Reed said the court did not give state lawmakers a definition of opportunity, but he argued that the district had been substantially altered.

“If you look at the difference at what the district was before and what the district is now, is there a greater opportunity for others to be elected there other than Republicans? I think the answer is yes,” Reed said.

An analysis by The Associated Press, using redistricting software, shows that the 2nd District map approved Friday has mostly voted for Republicans in recent statewide elections. Donald Trump won the district by nearly 10 percentage points in his 2020 reelection bid.

Alabama was the site of a court case that led to the Supreme Court decision that effectively ended the requirement in the Voting Rights Act that states with a history of racial discrimination in voting, mainly in the South, get Washington’s approval before changing the way they hold elections.

With the current fight over a congressional map, some Alabama Democrats accused Republicans of trying to provoke another challenge to the landmark civil rights law.

“I’m really disappointed in my colleagues who want to tee up the Voting Rights Act up to be gutted,” Singleton said.

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.