Lightning halts play with No. 10 Alabama trailing South Florida 3-0 in second quarter
South Florida place kicker John Cannon (39) kicks a field goal against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) gets past South Florida safety Matthew Hill (1) on a kick return during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner (8) gets hit by South Florida defensive end Jonathan Ross (10) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Saturday’s game between No. 10 Alabama and South Florida was stopped early in the second quarter due to lightning.
Officials cleared the field with 12:44 remaining in the first half with USF leading a 3-0 on a field goal set up by an Alabama fumble.
The first quarter was played under mostly sunny skies with the temperature in the low 90s. A rain storm began as the opening period ended and intensified when play resumed.
