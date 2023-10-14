Stewart and Harris each run for a fourth-quarter touchdown to help Alabama State beat Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Damon Stewart and Marcus Harris II each had a fourth-quarter touchdown to help Alabama State beat Jackson State 24-19 on Saturday.

Alabama State was limited to just 11 first downs and 234 total yards. Jackson State was undone by three turnovers.

Stewart gave Alabama State a 17-14 run on a 12-yard run and Harris powered his way into the end zone from 2-yards out with 8:52 remaining for a 24-13 lead. Jackson State answered with a 14-play, 92-yard drive ending in Desmond Moultrie’s 2-yard run, but the 2-point conversion attempt was no good.

After Alabama State went three-and-out with two minutes left, Jackson State used 13 plays to get to the Alabama State 25-yard line, but couldn’t convert.

Stewart passed for 80 yards, and he rushed for 33 yards for Alabama State (3-3, 2-2 SWAC).

Jason Brown was 30 of 44 for 230 yards for Jackson State (4-3, 2-2), which had a two-game win streak stopped. Desmond Moultrie and Jacobian Morgan each had a rushing touchdown.

Each team had two turnovers in the first half that was tied at 10-all.

