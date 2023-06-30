1 killed after car chase ends in gunfire exchange with state trooper

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A person is dead and another injured after a Thursday police chase on the interstate near Montgomery ended with a car crash and an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The chase began on Interstate 65 in Autauga County when troopers were attempting to stop a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, the agency said in a news release. The driver of the truck refused to stop, and troopers pursued the vehicle.

The agency said the fleeing truck “caused two traffic crashes before eventually crashing and overturning” in Montgomery County.

“Gunfire was exchanged between an occupant in the Dodge pickup and ALEA Troopers,” the state agency said. One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The state agency did not elaborate on what led to the shooting.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said its State Bureau of Investigation will review the officer-involved shooting and turn results over to the Montgomery County district attorney.

Images from the Montgomery Advertiser and WSFA showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the crash site.