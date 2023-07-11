Trial over Alabama transgender care ban for minors delayed until 2024

Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Holmes is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
Politics

Trial over Alabama transgender care ban for minors delayed until 2024

 
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) —

The trial over an Alabama law prohibiting doctors from providing puberty-blockers and hormones to treat transgender minors has been delayed until 2024.

U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke last month postponed the trial date from August to April 2, 2024, giving more time for the parties to produce requested records. The Alabama law remains on hold under a temporary injunction issued last year by Burke. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has not ruled on Alabama’s request to lift the injunction and let the law go into effect.

Other news
FILE - The Statement of Facts supporting the arrest warrant for Matthew Jason Beddingfield on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, is photographed on Feb. 8, 2022. Beddingfield who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for a shooting in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking police with a flagpole during the riot. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for a shooting in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking police with a flagpole during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
FILE - People wait to vote on Super Tuesday in the gymnasium at Cleveland Park Community Center, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. While most GOP presidential candidates are focused only on early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis also are looking ahead to Super Tuesday. March 5, 2024 is when the largest number of of delegates are up for grabs of any single day in the primary cycle. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game
As the Republican presidential primary intensifies this summer, most White House hopefuls are devoting their time to events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that will kick off the nomination process early next year.
FILE - Traffic passes a mural along Africatown Boulevard in Mobile, Ala., May 30, 2019. A museum that opened in Mobile on Saturday, July 8, 2023, tells the story of the Clotilda, the last ship known to have brought enslaved people from Africa to the United States. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill, File)
New museum in Alabama tells history of last known slave ship to US and its survivors
A new museum Alabama tells the history of the Clotilda — the last ship known to transport Africans to the American South for enslavement.
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on Jan. 9, 2023. Lawyers for Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia, can start the process of interviewing eyewitnesses, reviewing the boy's disciplinary files and accessing other records for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system, a judge ruled Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)
Judge: Lawyers can gather evidence for $40M lawsuit filed by teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
A judge in Virginia has ruled that lawyers for a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student can start the process of interviewing eyewitnesses and reviewing the boy’s disciplinary file for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act into law in 2022, making it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for doctors to treat transgender people under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. Ivey called the treatments “radical” and “unproven.” Families with transgender children ranging in age from 12 to 17 were among those that challenged the Alabama law as an unconstitutional violation of equal protection and free speech rights, as well as an intrusion into family medical decisions. The U.S. Department of Justice joined their lawsuit, seeking to overturn the law.

At least 20 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Arkansas was the first, and its ban was the first to be permanently struck down as unconstitutional by a federal judge. Other laws have been temporarily blocked by federal judges in Florida, Indiana and Kentucky.

A federal appeals court has allowed Tennessee’s ban, which had been blocked by a federal judge, to take effect.