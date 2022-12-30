Crash during police chase kills passenger in fleeing vehicle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A police chase ended in a crash that killed a passenger in a fleeing vehicle, authorities said Friday.

Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were investigating the deadly crash that happened in Tuscaloosa.

An officer was pursuing a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at 4 a.m. Friday and refused to stop, Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor told AL.com . During the chase, the fleeing vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a tree.

The crash killed a woman who was a passenger, Taylor said. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries. Their names were not immediately released.