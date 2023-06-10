Hawke, Corona, Johnson hit HRs, Wake Forest beats Alabama 5-4 at super regional
Wake Forest players celebrates after a home run by Danny Corona (3) during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest outfielder Adam Cecere (12) jumps to catch a fly ball off the bat of Alabama’s Tommy Seidl during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
A fan looks on during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between Alabama and Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder (4) and Camden Minacci (14) embrace during the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama’s Brayden Gainey (29) and Jim Jarvis (10) slap hands during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama celebrates after a home run by Caden Rose (7) during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama pitcher Luke Holman (35) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama’s Jim Jarvis (10) runs to first base after hitting a single off of Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama catcher Mac Guscette warms up prior to an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest players celebrates after a home run by Danny Corona (3) during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest players celebrates after a home run by Danny Corona (3) during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest outfielder Adam Cecere (12) jumps to catch a fly ball off the bat of Alabama’s Tommy Seidl during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest outfielder Adam Cecere (12) jumps to catch a fly ball off the bat of Alabama’s Tommy Seidl during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
A fan looks on during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between Alabama and Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
A fan looks on during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between Alabama and Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder (4) and Camden Minacci (14) embrace during the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder (4) and Camden Minacci (14) embrace during the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama’s Brayden Gainey (29) and Jim Jarvis (10) slap hands during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama’s Brayden Gainey (29) and Jim Jarvis (10) slap hands during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama celebrates after a home run by Caden Rose (7) during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama celebrates after a home run by Caden Rose (7) during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama pitcher Luke Holman (35) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama pitcher Luke Holman (35) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama’s Jim Jarvis (10) runs to first base after hitting a single off of Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama’s Jim Jarvis (10) runs to first base after hitting a single off of Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama catcher Mac Guscette warms up prior to an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama catcher Mac Guscette warms up prior to an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tommy Hawke, Danny Corona and Justin Johnson each hit a home run to help Wake Forest beat Alabama 5-4 Saturday in Game 1 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional.
Rhett Lowder improved to 15-0 this season for Wake Forest (51-10). The 6-foot-4 right-hander allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Sean Sullivan (3) had struck out seven batters over 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up two hits, including a solo shot by Caden Rose — his second home run of the game — in the top of the eighth that capped the scoring.
Wake Forest can advance to the College World Series with a win Sunday over the Crimson Tide (43-20) in Game 2.
After Marek Houston struck out and Hawke grounded out to lead off the bottom of the fifth, Corona hit a tiebreaking home run and Brock Wilken reached on an error to lead off the sixth and later scored on a two-out single by Adam Cecere to give the Demon Deacons a 5-3 lead.
Hawke homered to lead off the bottom of the first and Johnson did the same in the second before Pierce Bennett scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Rose got Alabama on the scoreboard with a homer in the top of the third and, after Dominic Tamez drew a two-out walk in the fourth, Colby Shelton hit a two-run shot in the fifth to make it 3-3.
First pitch was delayed by more than two hours due to a medical situation unrelated to the game at David F. Couch Ballpark.