Hawke, Corona, Johnson hit HRs, Wake Forest beats Alabama 5-4 at super regional

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Hawke, Corona, Johnson hit HRs, Wake Forest beats Alabama 5-4 at super regional

Wake Forest players celebrates after a home run by Danny Corona (3) during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
1 of 10 | 

Wake Forest players celebrates after a home run by Danny Corona (3) during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest outfielder Adam Cecere (12) jumps to catch a fly ball off the bat of Alabama's Tommy Seidl during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
2 of 10 | 

Wake Forest outfielder Adam Cecere (12) jumps to catch a fly ball off the bat of Alabama’s Tommy Seidl during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
A fan looks on during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between Alabama and Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
3 of 10 | 

A fan looks on during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between Alabama and Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) and Camden Minacci (14) embrace during the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
4 of 10 | 

Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder (4) and Camden Minacci (14) embrace during the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama's Brayden Gainey (29) and Jim Jarvis (10) slap hands during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
5 of 10 | 

Alabama’s Brayden Gainey (29) and Jim Jarvis (10) slap hands during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama celebrates after a home run by Caden Rose (7) during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
6 of 10 | 

Alabama celebrates after a home run by Caden Rose (7) during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
7 of 10 | 

Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama pitcher Luke Holman (35) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
8 of 10 | 

Alabama pitcher Luke Holman (35) throws a pitch during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama's Jim Jarvis (10) runs to first base after hitting a single off of Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
9 of 10 | 

Alabama’s Jim Jarvis (10) runs to first base after hitting a single off of Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Alabama catcher Mac Guscette warms up prior to an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
10 of 10 | 

Alabama catcher Mac Guscette warms up prior to an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Wake Forest, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
 
Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tommy Hawke, Danny Corona and Justin Johnson each hit a home run to help Wake Forest beat Alabama 5-4 Saturday in Game 1 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional.

Rhett Lowder improved to 15-0 this season for Wake Forest (51-10). The 6-foot-4 right-hander allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Sean Sullivan (3) had struck out seven batters over 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up two hits, including a solo shot by Caden Rose — his second home run of the game — in the top of the eighth that capped the scoring.

Wake Forest can advance to the College World Series with a win Sunday over the Crimson Tide (43-20) in Game 2.

Other news
LSU head coach Jay Johnson celebrates their victory over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Jay Johnson made all the right moves to quickly build LSU into a national champion again
LSU’s Jay Johnson became the first baseball coach to win a national championship before his third year at a school.
LSU celebrates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LSU wins 1st College World Series title since 2009, beating Florida 18-4 one day after 20-run loss
LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals.
Florida outfielder Ty Evans (2) is greeted at the plate by Ben Nippolt (5) after his solo home run during the second inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Florida sets College World Series record for runs with 24-4 win over LSU to force deciding Game 3
Florida scored the most runs in the history of the College World Series in a 24-4 rout of LSU that forced a deciding Game 3 of the CWS finals.
LSU's Dylan Crews reacts after hitting a foul ball during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU’s Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s top baseball player
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country.

After Marek Houston struck out and Hawke grounded out to lead off the bottom of the fifth, Corona hit a tiebreaking home run and Brock Wilken reached on an error to lead off the sixth and later scored on a two-out single by Adam Cecere to give the Demon Deacons a 5-3 lead.

Hawke homered to lead off the bottom of the first and Johnson did the same in the second before Pierce Bennett scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Rose got Alabama on the scoreboard with a homer in the top of the third and, after Dominic Tamez drew a two-out walk in the fourth, Colby Shelton hit a two-run shot in the fifth to make it 3-3.

First pitch was delayed by more than two hours due to a medical situation unrelated to the game at David F. Couch Ballpark.